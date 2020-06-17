Avi Zolty, Startup Founder, Featured in Exclusive Interview
Ideamensch recently highlighted Avi Zolty’s experience as a successful entrepreneur.HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avi Zolty was recently featured in an exclusive interview for Ideamensch. The interview highlighted his extensive career as a serial entrepreneur and the success of his company Earfleek.
Avi Zolty got his start at an early age. Focusing on his studies at Y Combinator accelerator gave him the foundation he needed to build a life around his passion of being an entrepreneur. Keeping a keen eye on what consumers want Avi has grown Earfleek into a successful online subscription service which recently launched a new feature “Swipe”, allowing subscribers to like or dislike selections to help tailor their subscription results to their actual style preference.
In his recent interview, Avi Zolty shares his insights on what makes his ideas come to life and how you can profit from a good idea without a lot of business planning.
“A business is worth nothing until you have a user or a customer, so it’s important not to procrastinate. It is important to launch quickly.”
“As I mentioned earlier, launching fast and then striving for perfection in every possible way once you have a working model to optimize your business. Rely on data to guide your decisions, not what I want the data to show me.”
He noted that he has had many failures and that most people fail most of the time.
“ I think it’s important not to get stuck in the mindset of constantly trying to force what you want to work to work. Instead, accept the data and fail fast.”
About Avi Zolty and Earfleek
Avi Zolty founded his first company at the age of 16. After graduating from Y Combinator accelerator Avi went on to serve as a senior marketing executive for four different companies. Sharing his passion for being an entrepreneur he spends time helping others to succeed and become entrepreneurs. He has taught classes General Assembly, a leading training source for professionals, as well as founded the Teen Startup Academy. The Teen Startup Academy was a nonprofit business accelerator for at-risk children that was operational from 2014 to 2017.
With a focus on Earfleek’s marketing strategy to help spread the word about what this affordable subscription box has to offer Avi is always working to improve customer satisfaction.
