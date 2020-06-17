MedStar Health and One Medical Announce New Partnership in the Greater Washington, D.C., Region

Leading healthcare organizations will focus on seamless care coordination

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience, MedStar Health, the largest healthcare system in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, and One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, have announced a new partnership to deliver seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings. Together, the two organizations aim to achieve greater clinical integration, for an exceptional care experience, with reduced administrative burdens and costs.



With this relationship, MedStar Health is now the preferred health system partner in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, including Northern Virginia, for One Medical, which currently delivers primary care across the region through virtual and in-person settings. Through highly coordinated, digitally integrated care, the organizations aim to deliver greater value for consumers and employers. The partnership provides One Medical's Greater Washington, D.C., region members with streamlined access to MedStar Health’s vast network of highly ranked specialists, ambulatory facilities and hospitals.

Additionally, in the coming years, the two organizations will work together to expand locations across the region.

"We are excited to partner with the outstanding providers and team at MedStar Health to deliver highly coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. "Together we are committed to delivering the absolute best in quality and experience, outcome and value.”

“MedStar Health is committed to building bold partnerships with organizations that share our vision for transforming health care and patient first values," said Kenneth A. Samet, President & CEO of MedStar Health. "One Medical's unique, member-based approach to primary care complements MedStar Health's existing primary and specialty care network, allowing us to offer their members greater access to the healthcare services they need to live well."

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model. One Medical’s vision is to delight members with better health, better care, and lower costs.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONEM) is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region’s largest home health agency, we’re committed to providing high-quality health care that’s also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It’s how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org .

