Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502116

TROOPER: Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/13/20 1443 Hours

LOCATION: N Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Rainey Wood

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/13/20 at approximately 1443 hours, State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in the town of N Troy, VT. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Rainey Wood, had caused pain to a previous domestic partner. Wood was placed under arrest for Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault on 6/16/20 and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 6/17/20

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y