Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502116
TROOPER: Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/13/20 1443 Hours
LOCATION: N Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Rainey Wood
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/13/20 at approximately 1443 hours, State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in the town of N Troy, VT. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Rainey Wood, had caused pain to a previous domestic partner. Wood was placed under arrest for Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault on 6/16/20 and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 6/17/20
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881