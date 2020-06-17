Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE#:  20A502116

TROOPER:  Ferrier                                                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#:  334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:  6/13/20            1443 Hours

LOCATION:  N Troy, VT

VIOLATION:  Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Rainey Wood                                                                                                              

AGE:  32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On 6/13/20 at approximately 1443 hours, State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in the town of N Troy, VT.  Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Rainey Wood, had caused pain to a previous domestic partner.  Wood was placed under arrest for Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault on 6/16/20 and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing.  

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:  6/17/20                         

COURT:  Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A          

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

