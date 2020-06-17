Imperial Capital Continues Hiring High Yield/Distressed Professionals

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced its continued high yield & distressed credit sales & trading expansion with the addition of two credit professionals, Jillian Bottge, cross asset sales professional and David Forster, high yield and distressed trader. Both Ms. Bottge and Mr. Forster join Imperial Capital’s Stamford, CT office, which has steadily been growing since late 2019 when Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital, joined the company. The two hires expand Imperial’s global high yield institutional coverage in the US.



“Our clients are responding to the growing breadth of our team as we continue to add talent while many of our peers look to contract headcount,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital. “Hiring Jillian and David in addition to the sales and trading team we have assembled globally showcases our ability to attract quality talent within the fixed income industry to help us meet the goals of our clients.”

Jillian Bottge joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the Credit Sales group, with significant experience in cross capital structure sales. Previously, Ms. Bottge was a Director in Credit Sales at Cowen & Company and a Vice President at CRT Capital Group where she specialized in cross-asset and special situations credit & equity sales.

David Forster joins Imperial Capital with over 15 years in Credit Sales and Trading. He is a Senior Vice President and Senior Trader focused on High Yield and Distressed Trading. Previously, Mr. Forster was a High Yield and Distressed Bond Trader at Oppenheimer & Co Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Forster was an Operations Manager at Group G Capital Partners, LLC, where he began his career starting as a Portfolio Administrator. Mr. Forster earned a BS in Business from Wake Forest University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.