Tax package goes to final vote

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 17 - The proposals for laws that amend the property tax and motor vehicle tax codes and that of Expropriation for Public Utility are going to the final global vote at the 10th plenary session this Wednesday (17). ,

Global final vote covers the Civil Requisition Law, as well as debate and voting, in general, of the proposed Law on Local Authorities Symbols.

The discussion and voting, in general, of the proposed Law on the Free Zone Legal Regime, the proposed Law amending Law No. 9/16, of 16 June, on Public Contracts and the Proposed Basis System Law Payments in Angola will also deserve the attention by the members of National Assembly.  

The 10th plenary session is also scheduled to discuss and vote on the draft resolution approving the Republic of Angola's accession to the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol, and the vote on the draft resolution approving the ratification of the SADC Protocol on Science, Technology and Innovation.

 

 

