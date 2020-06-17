Stensul partners with Workfront to accelerate digital transformation through workflow automation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stensul , the email creation platform for the enterprise, today announced it is working with Workfront , the leading work management platform, to support digital transformation across the enterprise by connecting and automating email workflows from creation through to campaign execution.



"Stensul’s mission is to simplify content creation," said Noah Dinkin, founder and CEO of stensul. "Connecting Workfront to stensul represents the integration of modern email creation with modern work management, helping teams produce incredible marketing campaigns without being held back by legacy processes.”

Stensul will be demonstrating the new integration capabilities at the Workfront LEAP conference on June 24th. With the Workfront integration add-on, stensul users can:

Quickly and easily build their emails in stensul and send them to Workfront for review and approval.

Easily make edits in stensul based on feedback from the review process, and then return the email back to Workfront for final approval.

Finalize the email in stensul and submit to the email deployment platform.

“Workfront’s mission is to help people do their best work, and we are constantly looking for ways to manage work that blends easily into the tools marketers use every day,” said Kris Jenkins, Sr. Director of Strategic Technology Partners. “Stensul removes a lot of the manual work required for building, rendering and testing emails, and by integrating with Workfront we jointly help teams orchestrate and automate complex and often manual processes.”

The Workfront integration add-on is generally available today for stensul and Workfront clients.

For more information visit https://stensul.com

Contact: press@stensul.com

About stensul

Stensul is transforming enterprise email marketing programs. Stensul is the first email creation platform purpose-built to solve the world’s most challenging email problems. The platform is scalable and highly configurable to meet the challenges of the world’s most demanding brands. By removing all of the back-and-forth with designers, developers, compliance, and QA, users can focus on crafting content and campaigns that inspire and deliver results. Since inception, stensul has been the choice of the world’s best brands, slashing email production timelines by 90 percent. To learn more about how stensul can help transform your email marketing, visit https://stensul.com .

About Workfront

Workfront is the work management application platform for the enterprise, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek, successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve employee and customer experiences, and reduce cost. To learn more about how Workfront can help your enterprise thrive, visit www.workfront.com.