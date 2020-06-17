Robin.io Accepted Into OpenRAN Policy Coalition

Group’s focus on interoperability and standards in the RAN aligns with goals of the company’s Robin Platform for 5G

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, has joined the OpenRAN Policy Coalition . Members of the Open RAN Policy Coalition support policies that promote the adoption of open and interoperable solutions in the Radio Access Network (RAN) as a means to create innovation, spur competition and expand the supply chain for advanced wireless technologies including 5G.



The Robin Platform for 5G enables next-generation mobile operators to deploy open, standards-based solutions for their networks like OpenRAN and OpenCore with significantly lower CapEx and OpEx. It gives operators the tools to launch network services more quickly than with legacy, proprietary solutions. The Robin Platform for 5G has been deployed at Tier1/Tier2 mobile operators, including Rakuten Mobile.

“Mobile operators want to avoid being locked in by a single vendor with proprietary technology. The OpenRAN Policy Coalition supports open protocols and interfaces among radios, hardware and software in the RAN,” said Fernando Cerioni, vice president of product management & marketing for Robin.io. “Several members of the OpenRAN Policy Coalition are Robin.io partners that work closely with us in developing joint solutions for mobile operators. Our membership in the Coalition gives us another forum to expand and solidify these partnerships.”

RAN is an area of priority for Robin.io. The OpenRAN Policy Coalition emphasizes the benefits for mobile operators to have the choice of deploying a modular design with different suppliers that provide different components of the network. This fosters innovation and enhances security. The open architecture being promoted by the OpenRAN Policy Coalition is based on commercial off-the-shelf components and fully virtualized, cloud-native software architectures. Such cloud native architectures are deployed on private and public clouds, using Kubernetes and containers. Robin is the market leader when in deploying RAN, Core, Edge and other functions in a fully containerized solution using Kubernetes.

About Robin.io

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

