Konstant Ranked Among Top Laravel Development Companies By 99firms
Annunciated as Best Laravel Developer by 99firms, gets a line about what made them most adept!PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant got listed as Top Laravel Development Companies by 99firms.
Why is Laravel Effective: Evolution of frameworks has eased out development task by reducing lines of code and subsequently saving a lot of time. These add additional reusable user-written code that results in swift program creation. Laravel has sustained PHP web development by furnishing PHP programming language with:
• It is faster than all other PHP Frameworks
• Well-fabricated toolbox allowing fewer risks by error
• MVC Architecture support
• Template Engine
• Great product and value
• High-level of abstraction of its common web development pattern
• Laravel comes with clear conventions for problem-solving and convenient shortcuts for frequent programming tasks
• This framework is easy to use and maintain.
• Comes with amazing layouts with template engine
• Artisans makes it pretty easy to migrate database code
• Laravel offers Eloquent ORM (object-relational mapping) including simple PHP Active Record implementation.
• It lets issue database queries with PHP syntax rather than writing SQL code
• It has object-oriented libraries that help check user's active status, Bcrypt hashing, reset password, CSRF (Cross-site request forgery) protection and encryption.
• It comes with MVC Architecture Support to build responsive, modular, handy web pages, better documentation, improving the performance and multiple other built-in functions.
• It brings an efficient migration system with it
• It facilitates unit testing
• It can handle complex web applications with additional security and speed when compared to other frameworks
Konstant’s PHP Development Services
Konstant is an expert in PHP Web Development. We go beyond the normal expectations. We have scalable, interactive and custom PHP solutions for custom applications, dynamic websites, CMS Development, PHP based e-commerce, API Integration, Cloud (PaaS, SaaS)
• PHP Versions: PHP4.X, PHP5.X, PHP7.X
• Frameworks: Laravel, CakePHP, Yii, Zend, CodeIgniter
• Database: MySQL4.x, MySQL5.x, MongoDB(NoSQL)
• CMS: WordPress, Drupal, Magento
• Front-End: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
• Web Services: SOAP, XML, JSON, AJAX
• JS Libraries: JQuery, Prototype JS
Why was Konstant chosen as Top Laravel Development Companies by 99firms?
Konstant has been into PHP Web Development for the past 10+ years. Assimilating other PHP frameworks, we embraced Laravel quite earlier. Over the years we have been using all sorts of PHP frameworks, along with core PHP, and came to realize that back-end developers were expected to know much more about the UI and visual aspects of the application and could not attend to different segments of the application. We as a Laravel web development company make use of a back-end API, to separate the UI, and focus on the quality of our code. Also, testing API services is much easier as REST API can be verified by automated unit testing. For a complete study, follow this link: https://99firms.com/laravel-development-companies/
About 99firms
99firms are a team of skilled researchers who analyze online marketing agencies, check on their past projects, and experience with clients, best business objectives, and work portfolio to provide the best match.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstantinfo has 17+ years of experience in web and mobile app development. They have served multiple businesses (startups-small-mid-large scale) with their digital solutions, to reach their maximum potential. Their rationale for adopting new processes and offer the necessary training to their developers/test engineers/designers make them excel with changing customers’ expectations.
Vipin Jain
Konstant Infosolutions
+1 310-933-5465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn