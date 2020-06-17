Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STMicroelectronics: Statement from Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics

Statement from Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics

Schiphol, June 17, 2020 – Following the conclusion of the STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) Annual General Meeting, which took place today in Schiphol (the Netherlands), the members of the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Maurizio Tamagnini as the Chairman and Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq as the Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, respectively, for a 3-year term to expire at the end of the 2023 AGM.

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

