Noellery Appears in Recent Feature by Thrive Global

During a recent interview by Thrive Global, Noellery’s founder Noel Do spoke on the company, her inspirations, and her experience in the jewelry industry.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noellery’s founder Noel Do was recently interviewed by Thrive Global regarding her experiences with launching the business. Noellery, a women’s jewelry and accessories business focused on bringing top trends to local neighborhoods, is a startup based out of Jersey City with other brick-and-mortar locations in Hoboken and Montclair.The interview delved into Do’s own background in the realms of design, finance, and entrepreneurship, detailing how her unique experience led her to conceive and launch Noellery in 2015. She also discusses the intricacies of fast fashion: a breakneck, international industry that Do describes as giving her a “rush” that she loves.In addition to providing insight on her own business practices and inspiration, Do’s Thrive Global interview also offers suggestions and advice for those looking to dive into the fashion industry. In describing her experience with Noellery and encouraging others to pursue ventures in the fashion industry, Do remarks, “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”Other insights in the interview include Do’s personal experiences with the day-to-day aspects of running Noellery. In it, she details how she maintains a solid work-life balance, the importance of fostering healthy hobbies, how she prioritizes her time, and how she finds inspiration.The full interview appeared in Thrive Global, a widespread online publication launched by Huffington Post co-founder Ariana Huffington. Thrive Global’s mission is focused on helping individuals avoid the burnout that comes with success. Common themes touch on mindfulness, work-life balance, stress, and business practices. Do’s interview on Noellery was featured in the website's “Community” section.About NoelleryNoellery is a New Jersey-based jewelry and accessories company with the distinct mission of helping women express their authentic selves through creative designs and vibrant color palettes. Founded in 2015 by Noel Do, the brand’s collection offers affordable yet highly fashionable pieces that cater to a distinct range of tastes. Established first in Hoboken, the brand now also proudly serves the New Jersey community through its Jersey City and Montclair locations.