ControlScan Threat Detection and Compliance Platforms Win 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards

Dual awards recognize MSSP’s efforts to help secure businesses’ data and electronic assets

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group with two 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards . The ControlScan Cyphon and ControlScan SecureEdge platforms were awarded in the medium-sized-company division for threat intelligence and compliance, respectively.



According to Business Intelligence Group, the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards are part of an industry awards program that seeks to “identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.”

“ControlScan is thrilled to be honored with not one, but two Fortress Cyber Security Awards,” said Mark Carl, CEO, ControlScan. “These awards reflect the hard work our team puts forth to deliver enterprise-grade security and compliance solutions to small and mid-sized businesses.”

Threat Detection Award winner ControlScan Cyphon is a hybrid threat management platform that powers the ControlScan Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service . Used exclusively by trained ControlScan SOC analysts and threat detection experts, the Cyphon platform includes advanced endpoint detection and powerful SIEM capabilities for unmatched security threat prevention, detection and response.

Because ControlScan fully manages and maintains Cyphon with a cloud based MDR deployment, no additional on-premise hardware or resources are necessary for the customer to get up and running quickly. Using the Cyphon platform, ControlScan not only performs threat detection and investigation, but also active response to stop threats in their tracks, along with removal of malware or threats inside the systems.

“Today’s SIEM market overwhelmingly relies upon companies that will either implement and manage the technology internally or implement internally but then outsource its management via SOC-as-a-Service,” Carl said. “The ControlScan Cyphon platform saves these companies the capital expenditures and headaches associated with an in-house SIEM deployment.”

Recognized for its ability to help other businesses and brands solve compliance, ControlScan SecureEdge is a next-generation Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance program management platform that gives merchant service providers more visibility and control of their PCI risk along with a simplified, streamlined user experience for merchants. SecureEdge is delivered through the cloud and provides a single point of access to the compliance validation tools and corresponding security services that ensure authentic compliance.

“We are so proud to name ControlScan as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ControlScan are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”



To learn more about ControlScan and its solutions for cybersecurity and compliance, please visit ControlScan.com . For more information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86516bed-c177-4f86-a876-0e67888ef26c

Press Contact Stacey Holleran Director, Corporate Communications 678-694-0654 sholleran@controlscan.com