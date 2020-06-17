Phantom AI Collaborates with Renesas on Full Stack ADAS Development

Delivers Industry Leading AI-Based Perception and Reliable Control Technologies for Improved Vehicle Safety

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phantom AI Inc. , a developer of a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving platform, today announced joint development with Renesas Electronics Corporation , a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, of full stack Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions.



Phantom AI offers a flexible, automotive-grade ADAS solution on Renesas’ single, low-power R-Car V3H system-on-chip (SoC), which provides enough computing power to enable a Level 2 ADAS feature set and meets functional safety needs. This industry-leading full stack solution consists of three core products:

PhantomVision TM : a highly scalable deep learning-based computer vision system that supports vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, free-space, traffic sign and traffic light detection.

PhantomFusion TM : a platform independent sensor fusion and object tracking system that makes use of camera, radar and LiDAR and helps vehicles to keep track of anything surrounding them.

PhantomDriveTM : a complete ADAS control system that enables features such as adaptive cruise control, lane centering and automatic lane change.

Analysts are predicting that the ADAS market will reach USD $134.9 billion by 2027, up from USD $30 billion in 2019. As ADAS technologies are developed and refined, car manufacturers look to appeal to a wide range of customers with an increasing range of safety and convenience focused features.

Phantom AI’s software provides OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers an opportunity to deploy ADAS solutions across various low- to mid-end vehicle platforms where development cost is a big concern for manufacturers. The software provides a reliable, cost-effective NCAP 2020 compliant solution with no impact on the system performance. Functional safety is a key ADAS requirement from vehicle manufacturers and collaboration with Renesas enables Phantom to deliver ISO26262-compliant solutions. Renesas provides a fully optimized and validated SOC / PMIC / timing chip set to reduce development efforts and bill of materials (BOM). The integration of real-time core integration in an SoC, including full AUTOSAR support removing the need of external MCU, contributes to further BOM reduction.

“Renesas has been collaborating with Phantom AI to enable their series of ADAS software stacks on our R-Car V3H SoC”, said Masa Yoshida, vice president, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. “We are proud to be able to offer this software to our customers to realize faster time to market in Level 2 ADAS systems.”

“Phantom AI’s full stack L2 ADAS solution on Renesas’s system-on-chip is a powerful combination that customers are demanding,” said Hyunggi Cho, co-founder and CEO of Phantom AI. “Renesas’ R-Car V3H provides a perfect balance between deep learning and traditional computer vision hardware acceleration and is an ideal complement to our computer vision technology.”

About Phantom AI

Phantom AI is democratizing the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to reduce accidents, save lives and make driving more enjoyable, while delivering tomorrow’s self-driving technology. The company provides a comprehensive autonomous driving platform featuring computer vision, sensor fusion and control capabilities.

Phantom AI has created the most accurate and highest-performing AI solutions available today that meet car manufacturer requirements, at a much lower price than existing solutions. Delivered through a modular, software-based vehicle stack, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can select the components they wish to integrate and customize the configuration for unparalleled flexibility. To learn more about Phantom AI, please visit: https://www.phantom.ai/ .

About the Renesas R-Car V3H

The R-CAR V3H is the Renesas Gen 3 SoC, which delivers high computer vision performance and AI processing at industry-leading low power levels. Designed for ADAS applications such as smart camera and surround view systems, the R-Car V3H includes dedicated accelerators for fast processing of complex deep learning algorithms and highly verifiable image recognition processing. In addition, it incorporates a high quality, on-chip image signal processor (ISP) designed to convert sensor signals for image rendering and recognition processing. This makes it possible to configure a system using inexpensive cameras without built-in ISPs, reducing the overall bill-of-materials cost.

