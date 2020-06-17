10x Genomics Selects First 45 Members for Visium Clinical Translational Research Network

GSK, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Mass General Cancer Center join global network to accelerate discoveries in COVID-19, oncology, immuno-oncology and neurology

10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today unveiled the first 45 members selected for participation in its Visium Clinical Translational Research Network (CTRN). Members selected are focused on research in oncology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, inflammation and fibrosis, COVID-19 and more. The 10x Genomics Visium CTRN was established to improve and accelerate workflows related to assessing the spatial cellular relationship in clinical translational research studies. Visium has the potential to aid in many clinical translational research applications, including biomarker and drug target discovery, engineered immune cell therapy and clinical trial development.



“The technologies powering today’s research have led to discoveries that would have been unprecedented ten years ago, but the tools that help translate genomic research to a clinical setting haven’t always kept pace,” said Michael Schnall-Levin, SVP R&D and Founding Scientist at 10x Genomics. “By establishing the Visium Clinical Translational Research Network, we can help accelerate the clinical translational process by bridging the gap between scientific discoveries and patient care solutions.”

The first 45 members of 10x Genomics’ Visium CTRN were selected from 185 total applications and represent a diverse range of studies that are taking place around the world. The 10x Genomics CTRN will connect researchers across 39 global institutions, including:

Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Cancer Research Centre of Lyon (CRCL)

Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers (Inserm, Sorbonne Université, Université de Paris)

Duke University

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

GSK

Hospital Italiano Buenos Aires, IMTIB

Humanitas Research Hospital

Institut Imagine

Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions

Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

Lieber Institute for Brain Development

Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich

Mass General Cancer Center

Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital

Queensland University of Technology

RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research

RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center

“We are excited to be a part of the collaborative Visium Clinical Translational Research Network and look forward to harnessing the power of spatial gene expression,” said Dr. Sophia Shalhout, Cutaneous Oncology Clinical Research Fellow at Mass General Cancer Center. “As part of Dr. David M. Miller’s team at the Mass General Cancer Center, we seek to advance our understanding of the biomarkers of tumor response and resistance to therapy in patients with advanced rare skin cancers. Joining this global research community and working with experts at 10x Genomics will be essential as we aim to use Visium spatial solutions to resolve the heterogeneity in the tumor microenvironment of this rare cohort.”

As members of the Visium CTRN, researchers gain exclusive access to a collaborative, global research community dedicated to accelerating clinical translational research workflows, as well as substantial discounts and specialized support relating to the 10x Genomics Visium platform. Members will also have the opportunity to present at the 10x Genomics CTRN Spatial Summit, the details of which are expected to be revealed later this year.

“Membership in the 10x Genomics CTRN is an important step forward for my lab, enabling us to pursue the translation of cellular genomic discoveries into meaningful improvements for cancer patients,” said Dr. Alexander Swarbrick, Senior Research Fellow, Garvan Institute of Medical Research.

“We’re really excited to participate in the CTRN, and use Visium to better characterize spatial patterns of genes dysregulated in debilitating brain disorders,” added Dr. Andrew E. Jaffe, Lead Investigator, Lieber Institute for Brain Development.

More information on the Visium Clinical Translational Research Network and its members can be found by visiting www.10xgenomics.com/ctrn .

To learn more about 10x Genomics, visit 10xgenomics.com .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 1,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 740 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.’s partnership activities, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause 10x Genomics, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

