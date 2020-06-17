Twinlab Consolidation Corporation Expands Its Executive Team

Candice St. Pierre Named New Head of Sales to help bolster revenue and distribution for Legacy Brands

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TLCC) (“TCC” or “Twinlab”) announced today that it has successfully named a new head of sales to drive business growth and expand channel distribution. Candice brings with her an impressive wealth of experience, particularly in consumer product goods, grocery retailing, as well as natural & organic sales and marketing. She has an International MBA from the University of South Carolina and is a doctoral candidate in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Walden University.



Candice will assume an executive leadership role and is accountable for building and strengthening sales performance within the Natural, Health Professional, Specialty, and FDM channels, heightening customer experience and engagement, and building strong market share across an evolving consumer and market landscape. She will also lead multi-functional teams to deliver on the TCC Mission & Vision across our family of legacy brands (Twinlab, Reserveage Nutrition, Metabolife & ResVitale). “We are excited to welcome Candice to the TCC team. She will be an immense asset and contribution to our leadership team, and I have no doubt her diverse experience and proven success will continue to elevate our brands.” – Kyle Casey, Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining TCC, Candice held sales management roles at Corr-Jensen and Atkins Nutritionals. She has a strong track record of growing sales, while maintaining profitability. Prior to Atkins, Candice assumed category management and merchandising roles at BI-LO, now part of SouthEastern Grocers. She is also active in the Network for Executive Women (NEW). In addition to her commitment for healthy living, Candice is passionate about helping women further their careers and discover their own identities as leaders. Her past research included job-employee fit, personality and skill assessments, selection methods, career development, job satisfaction, multicultural issues, and women's issues. Candice’s current research and dissertation are crucial for the advancement of women in the workforce. She is particularly focused on the use of executive coaches to support leadership development for women that aspire to be in leadership and executive roles.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the TCC team, to help lead a great team and continue to drive growth and distribution targets for these incredible brands. We have an expanded product portfolio that support lifelong health, beauty and vitality, which is so critical during these uncertain times.” - Candice St. Pierre

About Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (“TLCC”) is the parent holding company of Twinlab Consolidation Corp., an industry-focused health and wellness company committed to developing top brands. TLCC has a portfolio of products that are made in America using the finest ingredients from around the world. In addition to its namesake brand, Twinlab®, established in 1968, TLCC, through TCC and its subsidiaries, also manufactures and sells other well-known category leaders including the Metabolife® line of diet and energy products; the Twinlab® Vitamins and sports nutrition products; Alvita® teas, established in 1922 as a single-herb tea line; and premium nutritional and anti-aging/wellness supplements under the award winning Reserveage™ Nutrition and ResVitale family of brands. TCC also owns NutraScience Labs, an award-winning contract manufacturer. Visit www.tchhome.com for more information.

Press Contact: Yamit Sadok, Sr. Director of Marketing ysadok@twinlab.com 561-443-2805