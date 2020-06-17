Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Independence anniversary celebration programme released

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 17 - Territory Administration Ministry (MAT) released on Tuesday the programme for the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the country's National Independence on 11 November. ,

The programme was released by the incumbent minister, Marcy Lopes.

The event will take place at Luanda's Praça da República square, and is expected to bring together two thousand people.

Military parade, comprising 700 defence and security members as well as video conferences, will mark the event, said Marcy Lopes.

This year the celebration of national independence anniversary will be held under the  motto "Unity, Stability and Development".

Turnout to the event has been reduced due to the covid-19 , said the minister to the press at the end of a meeting of the Inter-ministerial commission, chaired by the Minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs of President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

Other country's provinces and the diplomatic representations of Angola will also adopt a new format, observing the rules of physical distance, but without large agglomerations.

In addition to the President of the Republic's announcement, the celebration will also include hoisting of the Monument Flag and laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier will be fulfilled.

Angola achieved National Independence on November 11, 1975.

