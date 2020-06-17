Gazelle® Diagnostic Platform, Designed for Low Resource Settings, Integrates Miniaturized Technologies with AI to Transform Disease Screening and Diagnosis

8-minute, Low-Cost Diagnostic Test for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Among First Approved Tests



Includes a One-Minute Malaria Test with Solutions for Other Health Priorities to Follow

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore. and MUMBAI, India , June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials from Hemex Health joined with supportive global health leaders to launch the company’s Gazelle® Diagnostic platform in time for World Sickle Cell Day. Gazelle features a SCD test that has CE Mark and regulatory approval in India and Ghana with other registrations pending.

“Gazelle is ‘the smartphone of diagnostics’ because it integrates powerful consumer electronics, digital storage and wireless communication into a portable, multi-disease platform,” said Patti White, Hemex Health’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Our mission is focused on using these powerful, affordable technologies to improve diagnostics for those living in low resource settings.”

Sickle Cell Disease – An Overlooked Global Health Problem

Sickle Cell Disease presents an enormous global health challenge. More than 500 children with SCD die daily because of lack of access to early diagnosis and treatment. In Ghana, for example, fewer than 4% of babies are tested for SCD because of high cost and limited testing locations.

“With improved access to inexpensive diagnostics and cost-effective care, children with SCD could lead relatively normal lives to achieve their highest potential,” said Professor Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.

User Input Drove Design of Affordable, Accurate SCD Testing Solution

Hemex worked with endemic country healthcare experts to rethink diagnostics for low resource settings. With this input, Hemex engineered Gazelle to make a highly accurate test for SCD and other hemoglobin variants widely available for at risk populations. Gazelle uses the company’s proprietary microchip electrophoresis technology – a miniaturized but more advanced version of the traditional electrophoresis – that identifies and quantifies hemoglobin variants.

Novartis Biome, Tata Elxsi, Bio-Rad Partner with Hemex to Bring Gazelle from Concept to Market

About Hemex Health

Hemex develops and commercializes life-saving diagnostic technologies for testing at the point of need. The company targets some of the world’s most deadly diseases, including malaria, SCD and COVID-19. The Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. www.hemexhealth.com

