update* Motor Vehicle Crash Derby Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A502169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/20 1522 hours

STREET: Creek Road

TOWN: Craftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Atwood Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, dirt/gravel construction

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hunter Lanphere

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 07

VEHICLE MAKE: S-60

VEHICLE MODEL: Volvo

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled, Burned

INJURIES: Life-threatening

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/16/20 at approximately 1522 hours, Vermont State Police, along with Craftsbury Fire, Glover EMS and Morrisville EMS, responded to a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle became fully engulfed, on Creek Road in Craftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Lanphere was traveling north on Creek road at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway and collided with a tree. Witnesses were able to remove Lanphere from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed. Lanphere was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center by The University of Vermont Critical Care Transport Team. This crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881