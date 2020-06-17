*update* Motor Vehicle Crash Derby Barracks
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A502169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/16/20 1522 hours
STREET: Creek Road
TOWN: Craftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Atwood Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, dirt/gravel construction
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hunter Lanphere
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 07
VEHICLE MAKE: S-60
VEHICLE MODEL: Volvo
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled, Burned
INJURIES: Life-threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/16/20 at approximately 1522 hours, Vermont State Police, along with Craftsbury Fire, Glover EMS and Morrisville EMS, responded to a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle became fully engulfed, on Creek Road in Craftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Lanphere was traveling north on Creek road at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway and collided with a tree. Witnesses were able to remove Lanphere from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed. Lanphere was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center by The University of Vermont Critical Care Transport Team. This crash remains under investigation.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881