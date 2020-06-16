Williston Barracks // Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A102537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/16/2020 – 1510 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: Richmond

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 75

WEATHER: Clear / Sun

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey A. Rounds

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY:

On June 16, 2020 at approximately 1510 hours, Vermont State Police-Williston was notified of a vehicle traveling South on Interstate 89, with a load of wood chips that was on fire. Troopers located the described vehicle southbound near mile marker 75. The truck was stopped and Troopers notified the driver of the smoke observed exiting the rear of the vehicle. Small fire extinguishers were used to suppress the smoldering wood chips. Richmond Fire and Bolton Fire also responded to provide further assistance. The travel lane of I-89 South was closed for approximately 45 minutes.