Williston Barracks // Motor Vehicle Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A102537
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/16/2020 – 1510 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: Richmond
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 75
WEATHER: Clear / Sun
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey A. Rounds
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY:
On June 16, 2020 at approximately 1510 hours, Vermont State Police-Williston was notified of a vehicle traveling South on Interstate 89, with a load of wood chips that was on fire. Troopers located the described vehicle southbound near mile marker 75. The truck was stopped and Troopers notified the driver of the smoke observed exiting the rear of the vehicle. Small fire extinguishers were used to suppress the smoldering wood chips. Richmond Fire and Bolton Fire also responded to provide further assistance. The travel lane of I-89 South was closed for approximately 45 minutes.