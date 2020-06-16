Ripon's Busiest Magician Launches New Website
Rob Hutchinson launches a new website to publicise his magic business across Harrogate & District.HARROGATE & DISTRICT, NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular local magician, Rob Hutchinson, has launched a new website to publicise his magic business across Ripon, Harrogate and the wider Yorkshire area.
In recent years, Rob has performed for many local businesses – among them the Black Sheep Brewery, Alfred Hymas and Ripon’s Easy Learning Shop. A skilled close-up performer and member of the Harrogate Society of Magicians, Rob is a familiar face at weddings, anniversaries and other events across the Harrogate and Ripon district.
"Recently, COVID-19 has shut everything down," says Rob, "and booking a magician is the last thing on anyone’s mind. But once life returns to normal – as hopefully it will very soon – I hope I can put a smile back on everyone’s face."
Life may be on hold right now, but, one day soon, a little magic could be just the lift that’s needed... whether it’s for businesses looking to raise their profile or reward their staff – or for those celebrating a wedding, birthday or other event in style. And, when that day comes, Rob’s the man to call!
Here’s what some of those who have seen Rob perform have to say:
‘Rob entertained us at a local bar in Ripon … both my husband and I were amazed by his tricks! He had a very relaxed, friendly manner and I would highly recommend him.’ (Amy Wardell)
‘His tricks were seamless and left me amazed!’ (Jo McKay)
‘Rob is a great magician, with such a lovely relaxed manner, who adds fun and enjoyment to any event with lots of head-scratching tricks!’ (Darren John)
With two young girls of his own, Rob is expanding his professional repertoire and will now be available to perform for children as well as adults all across the Yorkshire area.
‘Rob did a fantastic job at our youth club, blowing our young people’s minds with his tricks.’ (Matt Davies)
To find out more about Rob, check out his brand-new website at: http://www.robhutchinsonmagic.co.uk – or visit his regularly updated Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/RobHutchinsonMagician/
Rob is available to perform his magic in Harrogate, Ripon, Bedale, Wetherby, Skipton, York or anywhere across the Yorkshire region.
Rob Hutchinson - Yorkshire's family friendly magician.
