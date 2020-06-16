Headwall Honored by Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards Program

Industry-leading Hyperspec® MV.X platform paired with real-time onboard classification on processing/production lines

/EIN News/ -- Bolton, MA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics, a world leader in hyperspectral imaging platforms and instrumentation, announced today that its MV.X Embedded-Processing Hyperspectral Imaging System was recognized as among the best in machine vision today by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

“The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Headwall Photonics for their score in the 2020 Innovators Awards program,” says John Lewis, Editor in Chief. “Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Headwall team should be very proud.”

The robust and embedded architecture of the Hyperspec® MV.X portends a shift towards ’edge computing’ solutions, optimizing, reducing complexity and the cost of processing large amounts of high-resolution hyperspectral data and converting it into actionable information that can be transmitted over industrial networks to enable efficient and timely decision making.

“Our goal is to make the power of hyperspectral imaging much more widely accessible so that customers can reap the benefits of increased efficiency,” says Christian Felsheim, Director of Headwall Photonics Europe and a driving force behind the inception and development of the MV.X. “This helps customers save time and money in many applications such as food inspection for grading and safety, material sorting for recycling operations, quality control for pharmaceutical manufacturing, and precise color measurement for paint, dye and pigment formulation as well as phenotyping of plants.”

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.headwallphotonics.com.

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2020 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. High-scoring companies were announced via webcast on June 16. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

For more information, please contact:

Ross Nakatsuji, Headwall Marketing Communications

580 Main Street

Bolton, Massachusetts 01740

+1-978-353-4051

rnakatsuji@headwallphotonics.com

###

Attachment

Ross Nakatsuji Headwall Photonics, inc. +1-978-353-4051 rnakatsuji@headwallphotonics.com