Minister Creed launches public consultation on EU Regulation on veterinary medicinal products

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today launched a public consultation on EU Regulation 2019/06 on veterinary medicinal products. The Regulation sets out rules for the sale, manufacture, import, export, supply, distribution, advertising, control and use of veterinary medicinal products and will apply in the European Union from 28 January 2022.

The public consultation launched today along with its subsequent submissions will in part inform the legislation required to enforce the Regulation in Ireland. The consultation, which will remain open until 5pm, Wednesday 22 July, is available on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s website.

Minister Creed stated, “This Regulation aims to modernise legislation, increase the availability of veterinary medicinal products, and strengthen the EU’s response to antimicrobial resistance. My Department has been engaging with key stakeholders over the past number of months on areas of particular interest and will continue to do so to ensure we take account of all views from across the sector.”

Furthermore, Minister Creed said, “I recognise the importance of access to veterinary medicines in Ireland and the important contribution they play in Ireland’s highly professional agricultural industry. It is important we hear from the public and stakeholders on this issue and, therefore, I would encourage all those with an interest to engage with the Department’s consultation.”

Notes for Editors:

A paper setting out the background to and details of this consultation, including where to send your submission, can be found on the Department’s website at www.agriculture.gov.ie/consultations

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 5pm, Wednesday 22 July.

EU Regulation on Veterinary Medicinal Products 2019/6 entered into force in January 2019. However, it only applies from 28 January 2022 and is directly applicable and binding throughout the European Union (EU).

The main objectives of the new Regulation are to:

simplify the regulatory environment and reduce the administrative burden for pharmaceutical companies developing veterinary medicines, for example through streamlined pharmacovigilance rules; stimulate the development of innovative veterinary medicines, including products for small markets (minor use and minor species); improve the functioning of the internal market for veterinary medicines; strengthen EU action to fight antimicrobial resistance through specific measures ensuring prudent and responsible use of antimicrobials in animals, including reserving certain antimicrobials for the treatment of infections in humans in line with a ‘One Health’ approach for the benefit of animal and public heath and every EU citizen.

Date Released: 16 June 2020