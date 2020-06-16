Laughs For The Front – Comedy Show

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA and TORONTO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIRYŌ is proud to announce Laughs For The Front in support of The Frontline Fund. The Comedy Show will be live streamed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 8pm EDT | 5pm PDT. The livestream will include comedians from across Canada focused on raising funds for the Frontline Fund, a consortium of over 160 Canadian hospital foundations. The following comedians will bring much needed laughs and stress relief to Canadians, include Tommy Chong, Leonard Chan, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Dan Allaire, Chris Yuill, Corey Hartlen and Precious Chong. “Every Canadian has been impacted over the last few months, that’s why we as artists are coming together to support front line workers and hospitals across Canada,” says Tommy Chong. The Master of Ceremonies (MC) will be Toronto’s very own Adrienne Fish.



SAIRYŌ is a creative music label, and digital platform providing artists of any kind a new and innovative way to livestream. “COVID is a long-term threat and frontline workers still need our help, the collective SAIRYŌ artist community is passionate in supporting via these events, our creative work or via our digital platform,” says Fazal Sadikali co-founder of SAIRYŌ. Our press kit www.sairyoevents.com/press #SAIRYOCares

The public can watch Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 8-9:30 pm EDT | 5-6:30 pm PDT on You Tube, Facebook or via www.sairyo.ca . Donations can be made www.frontlinefund.ca , with money raised shared with Canadian hospitals. Note: The event graphic is a mural created for frontline hospital workers by artist Dom Laporte, Ottawa Citizen, https://youtu.be/mswJkwT5JXM

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13cea799-09c6-4352-9d3f-f7d19bc64cea

For any questions about this event, contact: emilie.westbrook@sairyo.ca www.sairyoevents.com For any additional questions about The Frontline Fund, contact: taylor.huff@sickkidsfoundation.com www.frontlinefund.ca