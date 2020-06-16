Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens RF Resources in Korea

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the addition of a Field Sales Engineer in Korea for the Power & Microwave Technologies Group (“PMT”).



Gyu Hyun Jason Ha brings highly valued years of experience in RF and Wireless sales to the Richardson Team. Following his service with the Republic of Korea Air Force and language studies in Canada, Jason began his electronics career designing RF and microwave components in aerospace and defense, communications and test markets for companies including Qorvo and MACOM, where he has grown the business each year. Jason earned his degree in electrical engineering from Hanyang University in 2020.



“We are excited to have Jason join the Richardson team as his market knowledge and experience in demand creation and engineering solutions sales will be instrumental in the continued growth of our key markets in Korea,” said Greg Peloquin, EVP and General Manager, PMT.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Phone: (630) 208-2222

chrism@rell.com