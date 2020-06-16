WealthManagement.com Announces 2020 Industry Awards Finalists and Expanded Digital Programs

/EIN News/ -- Judges recognize 155 organizations for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from among 625 nominations

The Industry Awards will now include three major programs for finalists and winners, consisting of a new Wealthies Circle content platform, the September 10th Wealthies Awards Ceremony (Virtual), and the Wealthies Digital Forum (Virtual)

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2020 Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”) — the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. WealthManagement.com is also unveiling its plans for an all-digital events program for 2020 finalists and winners—born out of lingering travel restrictions and health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic—that will significantly expand opportunities for company participation and audience involvement from financial advisors. View list of the 2020 finalists .

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the sixth annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. In order to qualify, finalists had to demonstrate that a new initiative, program or enhancement to an existing platform either helped advisors manage their business more efficiently, enhanced service quality, smoothed business transitions, improved the understanding and use of various asset classes, or enriched the advisor/client experience through technology.

The awards program received 625 entries from 221 companies this year, and 155 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 73 qualifying categories in the 2020 awards program. And for the first time, special Editorial Awards will be handed out recognizing Deal of the Year, Story of the Year, Executive/Person of the Year and Lifetime Achievement. “The near record-breaking number of nominations and companies that participated this year—at a time when many firms were preoccupied with the economic crisis, a global health pandemic and adjusting to a new virtual work environment—is a strong testament to the value that firms place in the awards as a way to enhance their reputation, increase their brand recognition and set their organization apart from the competition,” said WealthManagement.com managing director William O’Conor.

WealthManagement.com also announced that the major in-person activities recognizing this year’s finalists and winners will all be held as virtual events—including the September 10th awards presentations and the Technology Roundtable traditionally held in New York City. “The health and safety of our staff, colleagues and business partners is our top priority,” continued O’Conor. “By going virtual, we’re envisioning an awards event that in many ways will be like the Golden Globes meets the NFL Draft—making this year’s program bigger, better and more exciting than ever.”

This year’s live virtual Awards Event will open up attendance opportunities to more members of the executive, sales and product teams at finalist firms—and for the first time make the event accessible to WealthManagement.com’s 435,000 engaged audience.

New this year will be the Wealthies Circle, a digital content platform that will provide finalists and winners with year-round exposure of their firm to the WealthManagement.com community of 435,000 financial professionals for their Industry Awards initiatives alongside other content assets—backed by a comprehensive marketing communications program.

The traditional afternoon technology roundtable for c-suite executives will become the Wealthies Digital Forum, a live virtual event held September 24th that explores the current state and future direction of advisor technology. The new digital format will offer expanded panelist opportunities, a much larger audience and increased marketing and promotion for finalists, winners and sponsors. Additional Digital Forum panel discussions on asset management and marketing are planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 2020 Industry Awards program will include:

—a content platform hosted for 12 months providing a gateway to the finalist and winner initiatives and company profiles for the 435,000 members of the WealthManagment.com financial professionals community. Wealthies Circle members will have the opportunity to post links to content assets (white papers, webinars, podcasts, etc.) and be interviewed by a member of the WealthManagement.com staff. They also will have dedicated targeted marketing opportunities to promote their success via digital posts, email and print. 2020 Wealthies Digital Forum on September 24th—live, interactive sessions hosted by leading industry experts on the future of advisor technology. Finalists and winners will have the opportunity to participate in panel discussions, and contribute to future Digital Forums on asset management and marketing. The discussions will be recorded and transcribed for publication.



