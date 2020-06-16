Verizon launches enterprise business webinar series

Renowned business journalist Ron Insana to lead the first session on the new trajectory of telehealth

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Renowned business journalist, author, entrepreneur and Emmy nominee Ron Insana will be webinar host

Harvard Professor, President-elect of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and telemedicine thought-leader, Dr. Joseph Kvedar will be the first guest

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Verizon will kick-off “Return to Business as Unusual” - a new monthly webinar series for Enterprise businesses. Each month, the hour-long session will focus on a different industry and feature an expert guest speaker with the goal of providing enterprise businesses with the knowledge they need to adapt to the paradigm shift created by COVID-19.



The first event, “The New Trajectory for Telehealth,” will take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 PM EST and will feature Harvard Professor, President-elect of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and telemedicine thought-leader, Dr. Joseph Kvedar in discussion with renowned business journalist, author, entrepreneur and Emmy nominee Ron Insana.



With healthcare professionals’ increased use of telehealth during the pandemic to limit the spread of infection, the webinar will explore the current state of telehealth technology, how telemedicine has been used during the COVID-19 pandemic, overcoming interoperability challenges and the digitally-enabled future of virtual care.



Register for the “Return to Business as Unusual - A Webinar Series” here.



Each webinar will be available on-demand at: https://enterprise.verizon.com/why-verizon/#webinars



Please note: the views expressed in this webinar are not those of Verizon.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Kyle Ragonese

kyle.ragonese@verizon.com

732.236.3526