Vishay Intertechnology’s SiR680ADP Named As Electronics Industry Awards 2020 Finalist

80 V TrenchFET® Gen IV N-Channel Power MOSFET Increases the Efficiency of Power Conversion and Switching Circuitry to Save Energy

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its Vishay Siliconix SiR680ADP 80 V TrenchFET® Gen IV n-channel power MOSFET has been named as an Electronics Industry Awards 2020 finalist in the “Power Product of the Year” category.



Organized by Datateam Business Media — the publisher of CIE magazine — the Electronics Industry Awards recognize outstanding people, products, and business practices in the electronics sector. Five finalists and one winner in each category were determined through a combination of voting by industry professionals and scoring by an expert panel of judges. Vishay’s SiR680ADP impressed the voters and judges by increasing the efficiency of power conversion and switching circuitry to reduce energy waste and to positively impact a wide variety of power conversion topologies that energize our electronic devices and infrastructures for data communication.

Offered in the 6.15 mm by 5.15 mm PowerPAK® SO-8 single package, the SiR680ADP combines on-resistance down to 2.35 mΩ typical at 10 V with ultra low gate charge of 55 nC and C OSS of 614 pF. These specifications are fine-tuned to reduce the power losses from switching, channel conduction, and diode conduction, resulting in increased efficiency. The MOSFET’s on-resistance times gate charge — a key figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in power conversion applications — is a best in class 129 mΩ*nC. This is 12.2 % lower than the closest competing product and 22.5 % lower than the previous-generation device, making it the most efficient solution available for typical 48 V input to 12 V output DC/DC converters.

The SiR680ADP provides a highly efficient building block in DC/DC and AC/DC conversion applications such as synchronous rectification, primary-side switching, buck-boost converters, resonant tank switching converters, and the OR-ing function in power supplies for telecom equipment, servers for AI, data centers, and enterprise computation. The device also helps facilitate the circuit topologies used in solar micro-inverters; motor drive control in power tools and industrial equipment; and battery switching in battery management modules and energy harvesting.

Winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 will be announced during a ceremony held on September 24.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

