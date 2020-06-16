CEOCFO Magazine covers CBDa Benefits, DevSecOps Automation Tools, Encrypted Cellular Phones

CEOCFO interviews CEOs from Planetarie, Refactr and KryptAll®

We were seeking a healthier alternative to extract the beneficial cannabinoids from the hemp plant.” — Stacy Cason

EVANS, COLORADO, US, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business news and investment publication that highlights important technology, products, services, medical, natural health clean-tech and financial companies, this week spoke with Stacy Cason, CEO of Planetarie, an Evans, CO based company that provides water extracted CBDa products. Ms. Cason told CEOCFO Senior Editor, Lynn Fosse, “We were seeking a healthier alternative to extract the beneficial cannabinoids from the hemp plant” As to what is CBDa Ms. Cason told us, “CBDa is cannabidiolic acid, which is the parent of CBD that is grown in the plant. A majority of the cannabis strains mainly produce two cannabinoids which are cannabidiolic acid and then tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa). The way the cannabinoids are grown in the plants is in their acidic form. The CBDa is what the plant actually produces. Through heat, it gets converted to CBD in a process called decarboxylation. When you see CBD oil on the market or in products, heat has been applied to molecularly change it from the way it was grown in the plant into that CBD state.”

In technology this week, in a discussion with DevSecOps automation platform company, Refactr, based in Seattle WA, Co-Founder | CEO | Chief Architect, Michael Fraser tells Lynn, “We wanted to build a platform that would cater to the broader technical audience out there who create automation content, folks like DevOps engineers, but also enrolling those who consume this content, which are a large percentage of the technical folks out there. We built our platform to do that because those who consume content out there are visually focused, so we built a platform that is visually focused. There is a drag and drop component and ways to do things visually that existing Ops and security folks are used to, as they expect that. The other side of that, the DevOps engineers expect to be able to live in code and work within the tools that they are already building stuff within. Therefore, we married those together to have the best of both worlds in one unified platform.” Mr. Fraser continues, “Our platform enables the wide breadth of technical talent that an organization has to assist with, as well as addressing the talent shortage, while enabling true collaboration when it comes to DevSecOps, but also empowers those that are trying to retrain and master new skills to be able to leverage some of the automation technologies available, from open source automation tools for infrastructure as code to security tools out there. We will continue to support a wide breadth of open source tools to support whatever solutions organizations need to create and iterate on for their organization long term.”

CEOCFO spoke with Beverly Hills, CA based KryptAll® CEO, Richard Di Sabatino about their cellular phone encryption technology. Mr. Di Sabatino, told Lynn Fosse, “KryptAll® works by encrypting all calling data and voice with AES 256 open-source encryption with an encrypted key. Open-source means the encryption has an encryption code that is readily available, and anyone can take a look at it to try cracking it and it has not been done. We use the same encryption method that is used for the banking systems throughout the world. It is called AES-256, and it has not been cracked and if it ever was cracked, everyone would know about it and I am sure the first place you would see it pop up is in our banking because all our bank wire transfers are AES-256 encrypted. That is the same encryption methodology that KryptAll® uses.” Explaining their technology Mr. Di Sabatino said, “We are primarily involved with a secure calling network with various models of encrypted cellular phone. We make it on an Apple iPhone platform and the reason we use Apple is because of the fact that the operating system in Apple is very secure; it is UNIX-based. We keep the Apple smartphone functions of the phone and we add the KryptAll® secure calling on all the available Apple models.”

