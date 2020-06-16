Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Result of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release
16 June 2020
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2020 (the “Meeting”), shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 15 May 2020 (the “Notice”).

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR 		% VOTES
AGAINST 		% VOTES
TOTAL 		% of ISC* VOTED VOTES
WITHHELD
1. Approval of the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

 		 40,287,267 99.94% 24,800 0.06% 40,312,067 68.37% 714
2. Re-election of Aquiles Alerria as a Director.

 		 40,087,053 99.94% 24,868 0.06% 40,111,921 68.03% 200,860
3. Re-election of Eduardo Rosselot as a Director.

 		 40,087,053 99.94% 24,868 0.06% 40,111,921 68.03% 200,860
4. Re-election of Clive Line as a Director.

 		 40,262,403 99.94% 24,814 0.06% 40,287,217 68.33% 25,564
5. Re-election of Luis Azevedo as a Director.

 		 39,987,615 99.69% 123,710 0.31% 40,111,325 68.03% 201,456
6 Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.

 		 40,447,292 99.94% 25,325 0.06% 40,472,617 68.64% 62,497
7. Re-approval of the Serabi 2011 Share Option Plan 34,465,637 99.00% 346,548 1.00% 34,812,185 59.04% 5,500,596
8. Approval of the terms of a Restricted Stock Award Plan 34,636,850 99.50% 173,215 0.50% 34,810,065 59.04% 5,502,716
9. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities up to a nominal value of £2,000,000.

 		 39,958,687 99.19% 324,714 0.81% 40,283,401 68.32% 29,380
10. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities for cash up to a nominal value of £2,000,000. 34,458,687 85.49% 5,848,457 14.51% 40,307,144 68.36% 5,637

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website:  www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser 		 
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker 		 
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

ENDS

Result of Annual General Meeting

