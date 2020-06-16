Roddy Reef: Teamwork and Communication in an age of Coronavirus
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many cities reopening their economies as a result of the Coronavirus closures, one construction leader is looking to make a difference in terms of how he runs his business and how he looks to run his business in the future. "It's all about the teamwork because, at the end of the day, if there is no team then there will be no work", says Roddy Reef, a construction magnate with over thirty years of experience in the industry. "We faced many roadblocks at the beginning of this situation but we discovered that if we can keep open lines of communication with one another, then we should be able to get through this thing without a problem."
Roddy Reef's key to success in the construction industry hinges on successful communication between members of the team at all stages of a particular construction project. "It doesn't matter if you are in pre-construction or collaborating with the client for some additional post-construction changes, you need to have a strong quality of communication." Roddy Reef advises. Whether it is through Zoom, Facetime, or any other number of communication tools, Roddy Reef says having a consistent and uniform tool across team members is incredibly important for individual communication and getting the actual job done. "We made sure that every one of our employees had a fully working mobile phone and internet wifi connection." Roddy Reef says. "If that necessitated going out and getting additional signal boosters then we had no problem with doing that."
For Roddy Reef, it didn't just stop with communication. "I think, and I've always thought, that communication goes deeper than purely being on the job. My sites operate like large families." Roddy Reef adds. "With a family, all bets are off and communication becomes a deeper, almost spiritual practice." Roddy Reef mentions a few of his employees that were directly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic when he speaks about maintaining an open communication portal between employees. "I knew that I would have to take on the role of a chief general for my company as this was wartime within the United States itself. The job was secondary but actually getting what was necessary for my employees to live a good life during this time was one of the roles that I found myself taking on." During an emergency crisis, it is not surprising for leaders to take on new responsibilities and that is exactly what Roddy Reef did in order to keep both his business and his workers from collapsing under the strain of an unstable economy. "My employees make up my business. Whatever they need is what I need." Roddy Reef says when discussing some of the issues his own employees faced and might currently be facing during the pandemic. "Flexibility is key", Roddy Reef says. "I can safely say that dealing with the pandemic situation has been a key exercise in faith, flexibility, and persistence." When it comes to construction, no matter how many tests, it is safe to assume that Roddy Reef isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Caroline Hunter
Roddy Reef's key to success in the construction industry hinges on successful communication between members of the team at all stages of a particular construction project. "It doesn't matter if you are in pre-construction or collaborating with the client for some additional post-construction changes, you need to have a strong quality of communication." Roddy Reef advises. Whether it is through Zoom, Facetime, or any other number of communication tools, Roddy Reef says having a consistent and uniform tool across team members is incredibly important for individual communication and getting the actual job done. "We made sure that every one of our employees had a fully working mobile phone and internet wifi connection." Roddy Reef says. "If that necessitated going out and getting additional signal boosters then we had no problem with doing that."
For Roddy Reef, it didn't just stop with communication. "I think, and I've always thought, that communication goes deeper than purely being on the job. My sites operate like large families." Roddy Reef adds. "With a family, all bets are off and communication becomes a deeper, almost spiritual practice." Roddy Reef mentions a few of his employees that were directly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic when he speaks about maintaining an open communication portal between employees. "I knew that I would have to take on the role of a chief general for my company as this was wartime within the United States itself. The job was secondary but actually getting what was necessary for my employees to live a good life during this time was one of the roles that I found myself taking on." During an emergency crisis, it is not surprising for leaders to take on new responsibilities and that is exactly what Roddy Reef did in order to keep both his business and his workers from collapsing under the strain of an unstable economy. "My employees make up my business. Whatever they need is what I need." Roddy Reef says when discussing some of the issues his own employees faced and might currently be facing during the pandemic. "Flexibility is key", Roddy Reef says. "I can safely say that dealing with the pandemic situation has been a key exercise in faith, flexibility, and persistence." When it comes to construction, no matter how many tests, it is safe to assume that Roddy Reef isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here