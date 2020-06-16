Texas Judge Asked to Halt Proceeding in Case Amid Reported Bribery Allegations Inside Harris County DA’s Office
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireworks irrupted inside a Houston courtroom on June 12, 2020, in a high- profile case involving a convicted ex-DEA agent and his former partner, once investigated in the shooting deaths of nine African American’s. In a scene that could compare to “50 Cent” Curtis Jackson’s hit ABC series ‘For Life,’ Lamar Burks a former community activist and record producer asked Judge Greg Glass of the 208th District Court to halt all future proceedings in his
wrongful conviction case until the completion of a bribery investigation so facts affecting his wrongful conviction case can be brought to light.
Burks who has spent the last 20 years in prison claims he was framed by now convicted ex-DEA agent Chad Scott and his partner Jack Schumacher. New evidence filed in Burks’ latest appeal shows he is innocent and was framed.
During the hearing Burks testified he hired the prestige white-collar law firm, Hughes Arrell Kinchen LLP and that his legal fees under their contract amass to over $300,000. Burks claims on September 5, 2019, Houston attorney Noah Radbil appeared in his court proceeding and took over the case without his consent.
According to Burks, Radbil accepted $5,000 of an alleged $10,000 bribe on September 21, 2019, from an investigator licensed by the State of Texas and contracted to the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Upon further investigation, Burks found in an article published by law 360 that Radbil’s license had been suspended by a Federal Judge in the northern district of Texas. Burks then contacted FBI Special Agent in Charge, Brian Ritchie, who in a series of phone calls with Burks tried to determine the source of the bribe.
Radbil has since withdrawn from the case. Legal analysts familiar with the case say Judge Glass has an ethical and legal obligation to immediately report the allege bribe to the office of the Chief disciplinary counsel of Texas located in the state’s capital. Burks testified the identity of the investigator and the bribe money discussed in the Harris County Jail recorded phone conversations with Special Agent Ritchie should be subpoenaed, transcribed, and entered into the record for review by The Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas, which will make the final ruling in the case and has the authority under the Texas Rules of Professional Conduct to disqualify the entire Harris County DA’s office from any further participation in the case. Burks said the demeanor of Harris County ADA Joshua Reiss, lead attorney for the state, changed as if he had seen a ghost after hearing Burks testimony about the bribe. ADA co- counsel Kristin Assaad made a frantic plea to the judge asserting no knowledge of the bribe.
After hearing this, Burks released the following statement,
The DA’s office got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and now wants the judge to look the other way.” Burks’ next court appearance is scheduled June 23, 2020. For more information log onto the Harris County District Clerk website/ The State of Texas vs. Lamar Burks #08439680101C.
