How to Donate to Farmers to Food Banks

Certified South Carolina and the nonprofit South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture are partnering on Farmers to Food Banks, an initiative to support farmers and needy South Carolinians. Using donated funds, distributors are buying food from South Carolina farmers and distributing it to local food banks to ease COVID-19 strains on the food system.
Those who wish to donate to or participate in Farmers to Food Banks can contact Cristina Key at ckey@scda.sc.gov or 803-734-2190.
