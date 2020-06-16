Space Propulsion Systems Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Propulsion Systems (OTC: SPSY) (“the Company”), announces its shareholder update.



Shareholders,



I am pleased to report that on or about January 1, 2020, the Company filed amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to change its name to POSTD Merchant Banque. POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly-registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit the needs of our clients.

To date, the company has applied with Finra to have both its name and symbol changed and already responded to its first round of comments. We expect a response from them regarding when the changes will take effect or if additional information is required in the coming days.

I would like to take the opportunity to issue our commitment to further strengthening the company and growing corporate equity. The company wishes all of its shareholders a prosperous 2020 and beyond.

Warm Regards,

Ruby Calhoun

President

About POSTD Merchant Banque

The company can be found at: https://www.postdmerchantbanque.io

For more information please contact:

inquiries@postdmerchantbanque.io

(860) 822-5794

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.