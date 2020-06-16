Clio Takes its Industry-Leading Clio Cloud Conference Virtual for the First Time

The Clio team has reimagined this year’s conference to be just as immersive while ensuring accessibility and safety for all.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, is taking its eighth annual Clio Cloud Conference virtual on October 13-16. With a re-imagined virtual experience, attendees can expect a high caliber of educational content, networking opportunities, connections with speakers, and social experiences. This will be Clio’s first virtual conference, and they are investing in the right tools and technology to make this year’s event a resounding success.

Clio decided to take the conference virtual in an effort to protect the safety and health of attendees, speakers, partners, and employees. A virtual conference of this scale will be a first for the industry, and will provide legal professionals with a platform to reflect on the past year, share their perspectives, and discuss how to transform the practice of law, for good.

“This year’s Clio Cloud Conference is more important than ever. We’ve all experienced significant change and adversity, and it’s crucial for our community to stay connected, share knowledge and engage in important dialogues,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio. “Taking ClioCon virtual will help us to dramatically expand the conference’s reach and bring together legal and tech enthusiasts on a global scale.”

What legal professionals can expect at this year’s virtual event:

Bigger and more accessible than ever—with more members of the global legal community being able to join.

A connected experience for everyone. Attendees can expect breakout rooms, in-depth Q&A with speakers, curated networking, and many more opportunities to connect.

Interactive sessions, workshops, and social events—dreamt up differently while maintaining fun and flair.

And never-before-seen insights from the highly anticipated Legal Trends Report.

Earlier this year, Clio announced that New York Times bestselling author, marketing innovator, and business leader, Seth Godin will join the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference lineup as a keynote speaker. Seth has been able to motivate and inspire countless people around the world, and will enlighten conference attendees with actionable insights for legal professionals on how to adapt and thrive as individuals and as businesses. Clio will be announcing additional keynote speakers and releasing this year’s impressive agenda over the coming months.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their 2020 conference passes now for only $99–the lowest price ever offered. At $99, this year’s Clio Cloud Conference is truly more accessible than ever. Super Early Bird Pricing ends on June 30, 2020. Learn more at cliocloudconference.com.

About Clio

Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, empowers lawyers to be both client-centered and firm focused through a suite of cloud-based solutions, including legal practice management software and client intake and legal CRM software. Clio has been transforming the industry for over a decade with 150,000 customers spanning 100 countries, and the approval of over 66 bar associations and law societies globally. Clio continues to lead the industry with initiatives like the Legal Trends Report, the Clio Cloud Conference, and the Clio Academic Access Program. Clio has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, a Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company, and, most recently, Company of the Year, Anchor Success by the British Columbia Tech Association. Learn more at clio.com.

