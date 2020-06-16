AMD Offers Enthusiasts More Choice Than Ever Before with New Ryzen™ 3000XT Processors

/EIN News/ -- – AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT, Ryzen™ 7 3800XT and Ryzen™ 5 3600XT processors offer higher boost frequencies for enthusiasts who want the best performance –

– AMD B550 and A520 chipsets expand AM4 platform support for 3rd Gen Ryzen processors –

– Updated AMD StoreMI software enables users to combine SSD speed with HDD capacity –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced three new additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family – the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processors. Introducing XT branding for the first time to the Ryzen family of processors, the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors are purpose-built to maximize performance under any workload. Expanding on the award-winning 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor family, 3000XT series desktop processors are optimized with higher boost frequencies to deliver elite-level performance that dominates gaming and content creation.

Today also marks worldwide availability of the AMD B550 chipset, the first mainstream chipset with support for PCIe® 4.0. Available in a variety of motherboard form factors, the AMD B550 chipset is perfect for high-speed performance in both gaming and multitasking. Additionally, AMD announced the A520 chipset for socket AM4 and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with more than 40 designs in development. Alongside these new chipset and processors, AMD also announced the redesigned StoreMI storage acceleration software with a new UI and enhanced acceleration algorithm.

“At AMD, we are committed to listening closely to our customers and the enthusiast community to deliver leadership products,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “With AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors, we’re making additional optimizations to the 7nm manufacturing process to deliver industry leading single-thread performance and more choice and flexibility for enthusiasts.1”

AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series Processors

Building upon the legacy established by the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor family, the 3000XT Series processors elevate the world-class “Zen 2” architecture with an optimized 7nm manufacturing process technology to offer higher boost frequency2 and increased performance at the same TDPs of their Ryzen 3000 counterparts.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT offers:

Up to 4% increase in single-threaded performance over AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors 3

Up to 40% more power efficiency than the competition4

MODEL CORES/

THREADS BOOST5/

BASE6

FREQUENCY

(GHZ) TOTAL

CACHE

(MB) TDP7

(WATTS) Platform SEP8

(USD) EXPECTED

AVAILABILITY AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT 12/24 Up to 4.7/3.8 70 105 AM4 $499 July 7, 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800XT 8/16 Up to 4.7/3.9 36 105 AM4 $399 July 7, 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600XT 6/12 Up to 4.5/3.8 35 95 AM4 $249 July 7, 2020

Thermal Solutions

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT retail box processors include a Wraith Spire cooler. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors feature tailored specifications engineered for enthusiasts who regularly choose aftermarket cooling for the highest possible performance. As a result, AMD is recommending the use of an AIO solution with a minimum 280mm radiator or equivalent air cooling to experience these products at their best. A list of AMD recommended coolers can be found on AMD.com to ensure enthusiasts can maximize the potential from the entire 3000XT series of desktop processors.

Expanded AM4 Platform Offerings

The new A520 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family providing a streamlined, trusted platform to satisfy everyday PC users. These AMD 500 Series motherboards including the new A520 provide essential performance for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors and beyond. The AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series processors also come with unbeatable platform support, compatible with all motherboards equipped with a Ryzen 3000-ready BIOS, including day one support on the entire 500 series chipset families.

AMD StoreMI

AMD StoreMI technology has been reimagined for 2020 and beyond with an all-new interface and new features. Highlights of the 2.0 version include a new caching-based acceleration algorithm that enhances data integrity and prioritizes most-used data, speeding up boot times by up to 31%9 and decreasing game load times by up to 13% vs an HDD only10. With its intelligent design and streamlined interface, AMD StoreMI is ideal for achieving SSD level speed with HDD level capacity.

Availability

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT processors are expected to be available from top retailers and etailers worldwide starting July 7, 2020. AMD A520 motherboards are expected to be available at leading retailers and etailers starting in August 2020 from board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

1 Testing by AMD performance labs as of May 28, 2020, using the Cinebench R20.06 1T benchmark to test an AMD reference motherboard with Ryzen 9 3900XT processor, DDR4-3600C16 memory, and a Noctua NH-D15S cooling solution vs. a similarly configured Core i9-10900K and Ryzen 9 3900X processor. The Core i9 scored 534 according to PCgamer.com on 07/03/20; these results have not been verified by AMD. The 3900XT scored 546 and the 3900X scored 528. Actual results may vary. RZX-001

4 Testing by AMD performance labs as of May 28, 2020 using Cinebench R20.06 nT versus average system wall power (~185W) during the run. All systems configured with DDR4-3600C16, GeForce RTX 2080, and Noctua NH-D15S. RZX-002

5 Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

6 Base frequency is the approximate processor clock speed of a typical workload running at the processor’s standard TDP. GD-166.

7 Though both are often measured in watts, it is important to distinguish between thermal and electrical watts. Thermal wattage for processors is conveyed via thermal design power (TDP). TDP is a calculated value that conveys an appropriate thermal solution to achieve the intended operation of a processor. Electrical watts are not a variable in the TDP calculation. By design, electrical watts can vary from workload to workload and may exceed thermal watts. GD-109

8 Suggested online retailer price in US dollars. Price subject to change.

9 RZX-010: Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of May 28, 2020 using a Hard Drive vs. AMD StoreMI (HDD + PCIe® Gen4 NVMe SSD). World of Warcraft tested with game launcher to Stormshield zone; Mozilla Firefox launch time tested with PCMark® 10; Windows® 10 boot time tested with a stopwatch; Iometer tested with default settings. Results may vary.

10 RZX-010: Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of May 28, 2020 using a Hard Drive vs. AMD StoreMI (HDD + PCIe® Gen4 NVMe SSD). World of Warcraft tested with game launcher to Stormshield zone; Mozilla Firefox launch time tested with PCMark® 10; Windows® 10 boot time tested with a stopwatch; Iometer tested with default settings. Results may vary.

