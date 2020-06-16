Calian Launches Decimator D4 Fourth Generation Spectrum Analyzer Product

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has commercially released the Decimator D4, the fourth generation of its spectrum analyzer product line designed to monitor radio frequency (RF) communications and detect signal issues.

The Decimator D4 is a new hardware platform that includes all features of the Decimator D3 plus a number of new capabilities. Its most significant new feature is signal analysis, complementing spectrum analyzer capabilities. Powered by a new signal processing engine, the Decimator D4 demodulates and decodes satellite signals, allowing a deeper inspection and analysis of the signals than a traditional spectrum display. The feature proactively identifies issues in the network before they manifest as a failure.

A new HTML5 web user interface allows the Decimator D4 to be operated from all web browsers on all devices and platforms. Its HTML5 application is compliant with the latest web standards and provides secure user access. The Decimator D4’s increased frequency range, from 5 MHz to 6.5 GHz, more than doubles the range of the D3. The upper frequency limit allows the D4 to directly monitor C-band transmit and receive signals without the use of frequency converters and is useful for emerging Q/V-band applications. The Decimator is ideally suited for satellite, wired and terrestrial wireless networks.

“We are very excited to announce our fourth generation Decimator analyzer, D4, as the newest addition to our product line. The D4 has many new capabilities like signal analysis, a modern and secure web GUI and an increased frequency range. All these new features are included in the standard product and provide even more value for our customers at the Decimator’s competitive price point,” Peter Waskowic, Director, Satcom Products, Advanced Technologies.

“Our Decimator product line has been a mainstay of communications monitoring for over a decade. The Decimator D4 with its new software-defined capabilities provides a whole new set of measurements at the low price point that our customers expect. For customers looking to integrate the Decimator into their equipment and systems, we have custom-designed versions available supporting private labeling, custom waveforms and other frequency bands or form factors,” said Patrick Thera, President, Advanced Technologies. “In the coming months we will announce further innovative capabilities that harness the power of the D4 platform.”

“Innovation is a key pillar within our four-pillar growth framework, along with customer retention, customer diversification, and continuous improvement,” stated Kevin Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our sights on growth and global markets, Calian will continue to evolve and bring new product innovations to the marketplace, complementing our diverse range of services and solutions.”

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

