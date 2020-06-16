Child remains state policy priority

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 16 - The national secretary of JMPLA (youth wing of the ruling MPLA party), Crispiniano dos Santos, Mondayin the municipality of Icolo and Bengo affirmed that child continues to have a priority in the development policies drafted by the State. ,

Speaking at the early ceremony to commemorate June 16, "African Children's Day", the partisan official said the party that supports the Government will continue to provide initiatives to safeguard the rights of children.

Crispiniano dos Santos stressed that children should be protected from sexual abuse, domestic violence and other acts that undermine the healthy development of the little ones.

In the children's message, Bernardo Gabriel, 14-year old, representing all children of the country, stressed that such act gives certainty that the country has Institutions that are committed to them, above all, in safeguarding the 11 commitments of children and their rights.

Then, the children of Camizungo-1 attended a lecture on oral health, in which they learned the correct way to wash their teeth and tongue, as well as the consequences of not washing them.

As part of the celebrations, the national secretary of the JMPLA visited a primary school and a health post in Camizungo 1, which opens every fortnight to serve 420 inhabitants of Camizungo 1, where most of the population is engaged in agricultural activity.

African Child Day is celebrated in honour of the victims of the Soweto massacre on 16 June 1976 during a protest against the lack of quality in education.