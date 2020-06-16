Telos Wins Additional $15.6M DISA Contract for Automated Message Handling System

DISA builds on decades-long trust of Telos AMHS with additional 5-year contract

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has been awarded an additional five year, $15.6 million contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for Telos Automated Message Handling System (AMHS) support. Telos AMHS is the most widely-used organizational messaging product in the U.S. Department of Defense. DISA has been using AMHS since 1999 to provide secured military messaging and ensure interoperability between the diverse communities operating in both strategic and tactical environments.



As part of the contract, Telos will maintain continuous and seamless operation of the AMHS system, providing competent and responsive task order, configuration management, test and evaluation, software engineering, technical support, product support and enhancements.

“DISA is one of our longest standing customers and we’re excited to continue to support their organizational communications,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Cutting edge messaging is key to seamless military operations, and we’re honored to be the lynchpin in meeting that mission.”

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews.

