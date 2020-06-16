Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Justice Reform Commission holds meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 16 - The Commission for the Reform of Justice and Law (CRJD), created last May by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, held its second ordinary working meeting Monday. ,

The meeting served to review and approve its rules of procedure, as well as the establishment of its working subcommittees.

 The regulation reflects the objectives, nature, scope and organisation of the Reform Commission, among other things, and the subcommissions set up specifically concern Judicial Reform, coordinated by Raúl Araújo, Legislative Reform, Carlos Feijó, and Notary and Registry, under the coordination of Virgílio de Fontes Pereira.

 

The working subcommissions constituted within the Commission for the Reform of Justice and Law, which include members representing organs of the justice sector and others that may also be appointed, shall begin work immediately, with the greatest possible speed.

 The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, and was attended by representatives of the Constitutional Court, the Audit Court, the Supreme Court, the Supreme Military Court, the Attorney General's Office and the Angolan Bar Association.

 

The Commission for the Reform of Justice and Law has the task of coordinating the overall strategy for the Reform of Justice and Law, within the framework of State Reform.

 

The CRJD shall monitor the implementation process of the new judicial organisation, ensuring and facilitating the articulation of the various sectoral programmes linked to the reform, as well as providing continuity and preparing the process of creating the legal diplomas linked to the Reform of Justice and Law.

