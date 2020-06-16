Learn How to Increase Invoice Processing Speed by 70-90% Next Week at "Beyond the Benefits of ECM and AP Automation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)" Presented by IntelliChief

IntelliChief, the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), has helped dozens of Oracle EBS customers reach unparalleled levels of productivity by eliminating redundant data entry tasks with automation. The result? IntelliChief customers capitalize on tighter cash flow control and untapped cost-saving opportunities. Learn how in next week's webinar!

Next week, IntelliChief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will present "Beyond the Benefits of ECM and AP Automation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)," a free webinar designed to help key stakeholders at top companies understand how they can get more out of their existing technology infrastructure with enterprise automation. With ECM and AP Automation, any business can gain an instant competitive advantage that puts them years ahead of their competitors.

(June 23, 2:00 p.m. est) Beyond the Benefits of ECM and AP Automation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)

Learn how to get more from your Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) by coupling it with IntelliChief’s renowned Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and AP process automation. By eliminating paper and manual processes, your company will be able to save hundreds of thousands of dollars and become more profitable instantly.

This session will help you assess your content management strategy and AP process, give you a tutorial on what AP automation looks like in the real world, and showcase the unexpected benefits you can realize across your enterprise. You will:

Understand the relationship between content management systems, workflows, and high-volume / transactional content

Learn to identify AP processes that are suitable for automation

Examine the increased visibility and improvement to business performance that comes with real-time analytics

Attendees will be able to return to work and evaluate processes suitable for ECM and automation. They will obtain a comprehensive understanding of the ROI of Oracle automation and will have the opportunity to take part in a complimentary ROI consultation specific to their business.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/june2020ebs

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

