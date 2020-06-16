Size of Global Pyrogen Testing Market Expected to Reach USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Pyrogen Testing Market

Global Pyrogen Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Pyrogen Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Services, and Kits and Reagents), By Test (In Vitro Pyrogen Test, LAL Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC), Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), and Rabbit Pyrogen Test), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Pyrogen Testing market in 2019 was approximately USD 800 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026.

Pyrogens are a thermostable bacterial toxin that prompts an immunologic reaction in humans or test animals when offered parenterally. This testing is used majorly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical devices organizations to confirm the absence of these toxic in any molecular products or medical devices and ensure the product safety, competence, and use of sanitized resources.

Market Players:

Some of the key players of the global Pyrogen Testing market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, Lonza Group, Wako Chemicals USA Inc., Merck KGaA, Ellab A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Wuxi PharmaTech, Inc., and Sanquin.

Market Drivers:

The global Pyrogen Testing market is witnessing a major growth owing to the rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries coupled with the increasing trend of R&D investments in life sciences research and industry. Furthermore, the manufacturing of new drugs owing to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, and strong government support for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries will aid the expansion of the market. The high expenditure on the new product development in the life science industries and the increasing awareness regarding Pyrogen Testing is likely to trigger significant growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market. However, the restriction on the use of the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT) owing to its intrinsic hindrances and stringent government policies is anticipated to hamper the Pyrogen Testing market growth.

Market Segment Dominance:

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast timeframe

The pyrogens are measured to help check the safety of the pharmaceutical products that are administered parenterally and medical devices. The Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is used to detect the substances that stimulate human monocytes or monocytic cells, which later lead to fever response. Thus, the rising attention of the Monocyte Activation Test in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute to its growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Pyrogen Testing market

The rapid industrialization and presence of well-built healthcare infrastructure are the primary factors propelling the Pyrogen Testing market in North America. Additionally, the stringent rules and regulations for the pharmaceutical manufacturing process followed in North America help the market gain momentum in this region. North America Pyrogen Testing market is expected to dominate owing to the new drugs and biologics development offered by companies with the help of government support.

This report segments the global Pyrogen Testing market as follows:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Kits and Reagents

Services

Instruments

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Test Segmentation Analysis

LAL Test

Chromogenic Test

Turbidimetric Test

Gel Clot Test

In Vitro Pyrogen Test

Rabbit PyrogenTest

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medicals Devices Manufacturing

Others

