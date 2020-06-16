NETGEAR Armor Now Available on WiFi 6 Routers and Mesh Systems to Provide Protection of Home Networks

Delivering advanced cyber threat protection for all connected devices in the home, plus anti-malware for mobile devices providing peace of mind and security for the connected world

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of WiFi 6 products that drive connectivity for today's smart homes, is announcing that the advanced cyber protection, NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender® , is now available on Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh Systems and a number of NETGEAR WiFi 6 routers.

NETGEAR Armor™ cybersecurity protects the connected home and unlimited devices from online threats both at home and on-the-go. The multi-layered cybersecurity solution, which includes Bitdefender's award-winning anti-virus, anti-malware and data protection software for end devices, is built into NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi systems and Nighthawk WiFi routers to protect Internet of Things (IoT) products, connected TVs, thermostats, mobile phones, computers, tablets and other devices.

NETGEAR Armor actively safeguards networks against threats, including trojans, ransomware, zero-day exploits, rootkits, and spyware, helps block fraudulent websites trying to steal financial data such as passwords or credit card numbers, and looks out for malicious links in browsers, emails, or apps.

“The world has come to learn how reliant we are on connectivity and along with this access comes potential online threats from bad actors. In 2018, NETGEAR made the strategic decision to help keep our customers secure by providing world-class network security through our partnership with Bitdefender,” said David Henry, senior vice president for Connected Home Products at NETGEAR. “With NETGEAR Armor, you can sleep soundly knowing that your home network and all the connected devices are secure at home and on the go.”

NETGEAR Armor is powered by award-winning technology from Bitdefender®. Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries.

NETGEAR Armor consists of the following:

Active Vulnerability Scans on all the connected devices in your home

on all the connected devices in your home Instant Alerts when threats are detected & blocked through NETGEAR Orbi/Nighthawk app

when threats are detected & blocked through NETGEAR Orbi/Nighthawk app Web Protection helps you browse safer by alerting you and blocking potentially harmful webpages

helps you browse safer by alerting you and blocking potentially harmful webpages Anti-theft Protection if your devices are lost or stolen (*for Android and Windows Devices)

if your devices are lost or stolen (*for Android and Windows Devices) Bitdefender Security delivers on-the-go protection for iOS, MAC, Android & Windows devices.

delivers on-the-go protection for iOS, MAC, Android & Windows devices. Bitdefender VPN is a new feature included with Bitdefender Security. It provides a more secure way to browse the web and encrypts the internet connection to keep online activity private and worry-free while connected to public WiFi networks. Existing customers can update to the latest version of the Bitdefender app to access the VPN feature for free for up to 200MB of encrypted data traffic per day per device.

NETGEAR Armor is complimentary for a 30-day trial period. After the trial period, a yearly subscription starting at $69.99 USD is required.

NETGEAR Armor customers can upgrade their VPN from the free 200MB of encrypted data traffic per day per device to unlimited encrypted data traffic for an additional yearly subscription of $39.99 USD.

Availability:

Accessible via the Orbi or Nighthawk mobile app for Apple iOS or Android devices, NETGEAR Armor is now available for Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System (Models: RBK 752, 753 852 and 853) and the following WiFi 6 performance routers: Nighthawk Tri-Band AX12 (Model: RAX200), Nighthawk AX12 (Model: RAX120), Nighthawk AX8 (Model: RAX80), Nighthawk AX6 (Model: RAX50) and AX1800 (Model: RAX20 and RAX15). By Q3 of this year, NETGEAR Armor is expected to also be available on Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Systems (MK62/63), which will be provided via automated firmware update.

Existing customers of supported products can use their app to update the firmware to the latest version and activate NETGEAR Armor by clicking on the ‘Security’ tile.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

©2020 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk, Nighthawk Pro Gaming and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

* Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product's compatibility with any future standards.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com



