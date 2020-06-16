Volleyball Veteran John Hyden Announces Hyden Beach

/EIN News/ -- Training Academy Allows Hyden to Share Love of the Game with Young People While Serving as a Destination for Tournaments and Events



SPRING HILL, Tenn., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two-time Olympian and world-class pro beach volleyball player, John Hyden now adds elite coach to his resume with the launch of Hyden Beach Academy and the Hyden Beach facility at the Hustle Factory Sports Complex, bringing the California beach lifestyle to Tennessee. Hyden Beach Academy will offer premier volleyball training for juniors on six outdoor courts and two indoor courts. Hyden Beach will also host camps, clinics, tournaments and adult leagues, and is your one-stop-shop for the competitive or recreational adult, executive team-building programs interested in joining a league, or youth interested in growing in the game.



“I want to educate and empower today’s youth with the Hyden Grit philosophy and discipline,” said Hyden. “This is something that I’ve been developing over the last 20 years of my career. The vision of Hyden Beach is to inspire and encourage athletes to not only grow the game of beach volleyball but to grow as individuals, while bettering themselves.”



An American volleyball legend, Hyden is one of the most respected and knowledgeable volleyball players of all time. Hyden is a two-time Olympian who competed in both the 1996 and 2000 Olympic games as an outside hitter representing the USA. He has been the recipient of several awards including back-to-back King of The Beach titles (2007/2008), AVP Best Defender (2009/2013), FIVB Most Inspirational 2017, and many others.



Hyden, who is nearly 48, has defied the odds and continues to play the game at a high level. He is driven to do something nobody else in the history of volleyball has ever done--continue to compete professionally at his age, surpassing even International Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee Karch Kiraly.

“John Hyden has played at the absolute highest level of our sport, both indoor and beach, for over 20 years on the world's greatest stage… can you imagine?” states Kerri Walsh Jennings, American Pro Beach Volleyball player, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and one-time bronze medalist. “His wisdom and knowledge is invaluable. The opportunity to be coached by John is a gift that I wouldn’t pass up. He’s built a legendary career off his mastery of the game. Nashville is lucky to have him, as are we all.”



As he continues his legacy on the court, Hyden dreams of creating another legacy off the court. By relocating his family from Southern California to Franklin, Tennessee with the opening of an academy with his namesake, Hyden brings the love of the sport and world-class training to future athletes.



“Hyden Beach coaches and staff are incredible, and our programs are high-energy and dynamic. We want players of all ages to learn the philosophies and fundamental skills of the game they need at every stage of development to foster growth and their love of beach volleyball.”



In addition, Hyden believes that the world-class volleyball training center will encourage tourism and economic development for the community, while serving as a volleyball destination for tournaments and corporate events. Ultimately, Hyden would like to see the facility draw national audiences by hosting national and regional tournaments for all levels of play.



Hyden Beach will provide year-round training and coaching for beginners to the elite level athlete. Camps, clinics, and tournaments cater to both juniors and adults. Younger children (ages 6-10) can attend high-energy sessions where the goal is to have fun while learning the fundamentals of volleyball. Juniors and Junior Elite athletes (11-18) are given developmental training that will prepare them for national competitions, with custom training available for those who wish to enhance their skills and excel at strategy. Adults can participate in league games or receive group or one-on-one coaching. Registration for leagues opens June 1, 2020.



For more information about Hyden Beach Academy, visit hydenbeach.com or contact Kortney Dalrymple at 615-987-0792 or kortneydalrymple@gmail.com.

HYDEN BEACH

Founded in 2020, Hyden Beach is home to world-class volleyball training in Spring Hill, TN. At the facility’s Hyden Beach Academy, Junior athletes (8-18) learn the game from Olympian, AVP- and FIVB-awarded volleyball legend John Hyden and other top coaches as they share the technical skills needed to advance from beginner to professional player. The outdoor area is a fun and relaxed atmosphere with a recreational area for food and drinks overlooking the courts. Hyden Beach is your one-stop-shop for the competitive or recreational adult, executive team-building programs interested in joining a league, or a youth wanting to grow in the game.

JOHN HYDEN

John has been a professional beach volleyball player for almost 20 years on the AVP and FIVB (international tour) circuits. Prior to the beach scene he was a member of the 1996- and 2000-Men’s USA Indoor Volleyball team. What John brings to his academy is unprecedented in his knowledge and philosophy of the game.

Hyden graduated from San Diego State University where he received team MVP honors all four seasons and was inducted into the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a member of the United States National Team for five years (1995-2000) and was an outside hitter on the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Teams. Hyden is the oldest player to ever win on the world tour at the Berlin Grand Slam (age 41y 8 month) and AVP event (last in Hermosa Beach 2018 when he was 45).

