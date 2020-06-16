3D-Stereo for every requirement in medical technology
3D PluraView – 3D-Stereo monitor product family in medical technology of Schneider DigitalMIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As different as the applications in medical technology are, as suitable is the 3D-monitor solution: Schneider Digital's innovative, passive stereo monitor product family offers the right size for every requirement, such as in surgery planning, 3D computed tomography, anatomical imaging, 3D-printing or the evaluation of visual medical data. The 3D PluraView is suitable for all 3D-stereo-capable software applications in the medical field, such as VSP, stereostaxy, MOE, Forsina CT-VR, Versalius 3D, Sybyl, VMD syngo.fourSight or syngo.Via.
Four different models with two different housings are available in the 3D PluraView product family to meet the different requirements for resolution and, above all, space.
As the top model of the 3D PluraView series, the PluraView 4K visualizes 3.840 x 2.160 pixel resolution with 10 bit color depth on a 28" screen diagonal. The 3D PluraView 2.5K model offers 2.560 x 1.440 pixel resolution on a screen diagonal of 27". Both models are available in a premium housing with integrated DisplayPort 1.2 mirror card.
For workplaces with little space, the 3D PluraView FHD with 22" or 24" and a full HD resolution of 1.920 x 1.080 pixels is available. Thanks to its compact housing with low installation depth, it requires very little space on the desk and is ideally suited for workstations in confined spaces.
