Report: Global Contrast Media Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 4,384.2 Million by 2026, Says Facts & Factors

Contrast Media Market

Global Contrast Media market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 2.0% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4,384.2Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Contrast Media Market by Type (Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media, and Microbubble Contrast Media), Modality (X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound), route of administration (Oral, Intravascular, Rectal and Other Routes), indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Nephrological Disorders, and Others), application (radiology, interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and others), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes and other end users): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Contrast Media market in 2019 was approximately USD 3,816.2Million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 2.0% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4,384.2Million by 2026.

Contrast media, also known as contrast agents, is used to improve blood and tissue perfusion. It involves computed tomography (CT)-dependent iodine-based contrast, gadolinium-based MRI-based agents, and ultrasound-used lipid bubble contrast agents. Contrast agents absorb or modify external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is distinct from the radiopharmaceuticals themselves emitting radiation. For x-rays, contrast agents that improve radiodensity in or structure of target tissue. Contrast agents in MRIs shorten (or in some cases increase) the duration of nuclei relaxation within the body's tissues to adjust the contrast in the picture.

Top key players operating in the market are Bayer HealthCare, Bracco Imaging, Daiichi Sankyo, GE Healthcare, Guerbet, J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Lantheus, Spago Nanomedicine, Taejoon Pharm and Unijules Life Sciences amongst others.

The need for image refinement during surgery, as well as demand, needs new methods of data collection, processing, and display, as well as a full understanding of the image process and its therapy applications. This need is well served by image-guided procedures, resulting in increased demand for image-guided diagnostic and treatment procedures, and thus acting as a market growth factor.

The Contrast Media market is segmented into type, modality, route of administration, indication, application, end-user, and region segment. The type segment is segmented into Blood Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media, and Microbubble Contrast Media. Iodinated contrast agents dominated the market with the largest market share. This can be attributed to the excellent radio-opacity and low toxicity of iodine-based contrast media compared to other agents. All radio-logical tests performed using the injected contrast media typically require iodinated contrast media. The modality segment is classified into x-ray/computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound. The X-ray / CT segment was listed as the biggest in 2019. Extensive acceptance and cost-effectiveness of X-ray or CT modality improve the acceptance of contrast agents that are used for this form of modality. The X-ray or the CT-based contrast agents include the iodinated agents and the barium-based contrast agents which are used in many disease diagnostic procedures and are less expensive.

The route of administration segment is segmented into oral, intravascular, rectal and other routes. The indication segment is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders, and others. The application segment is bifurcated into, interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and others.The End-user segment is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users.

Geography wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Assia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America was the region that generated the highest revenue in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Some of the factors responsible for this dominance are the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the availability of advanced technologies together, and demand for diagnostic procedures.

This report segments the Contrast Media market as follows:

Global Contrast Media Market: Type Segment Analysis

• Barium-based Contrast Media

• Iodinated Contrast Media

• Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

• Microbubble Contrast Media



Global Contrast Media Market: Modality Segment Analysis

• X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Ultrasound



Global Contrast Media Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

• Oral

• Intravascular

• Rectal

• Other Routes



Global Contrast Media Market: Indication Segment Analysis

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Cancer

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Neurological Disorders

• Nephrological Disorders

• Others



Global Contrast Media Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Radiology

• Interventional Radiology

• Interventional Cardiology

• Others



Global Contrast Media Market: End user Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Other End Users

