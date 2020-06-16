Melissa Data Quality Solutions Help Protect Voting Rights and Empower Vote by Mail

With Melissa Voter Suite, Election Officials Can Perfect Voter Registration Rolls to Safeguard Fair Election Processes in Midst of Public Safety Concerns

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced a special voter registration data file analysis and processing service to help election boards and registrars improve the accuracy of voter rolls to support implementation of vote by mail programs.

“Heading into the U.S. general election in November, it is imperative that jurisdictions possess accurate voter data to properly manage the distribution of voter materials—including vote by mail ballots which have gained widespread traction in the wake of Covid-19,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “Managing this effort requires a deeply strategic look at voter data. By blending traditional and non-traditional data points, Melissa facilitates the real-time verification of voter data that empowers election administrators to readily determine voter eligibility and registration validity. These kinds of smarter data tools are necessary to ensure legitimate voters have the ability to participate in our democracy without issue.”

In 2018, more than 31 million Americans—or 25.8 percent of election participants—cast ballots by mail, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission . Vote by mail has been the primary method of voting in Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, with an additional 29 states and the District of Columbia now providing the mail-in ballot option for any reason. The remaining 16 states require an accepted justification for casting an absentee ballot. Today’s pandemic has bolstered vote by mail as an alternative to in-person voting as it would allow voters, regardless of excuse, to exercise their right from the safety of their own homes.

“With concerns around both election fraud and questionable voter roll purge tactics, election offices that rely on Melissa’s comprehensive data suite are well positioned to ensure their voter lists are correct and current,” said Gerald Weber, Ph.D., Person Records Management Consultant, Melissa. “Accurate voter rolls are the strongest line of defense in providing appropriate materials to eligible voters and preventing voter fraud.”

The Melissa voter suite updates voter contact information and dedupes voter roll data, uniquely cross-referencing data across a multitude of databases to provide real-time identity verification including name, address, phone, and email validation. With the determination of a registered voter’s most current address and status, election boards hold the valuable information necessary to maintain election integrity and fairness.

