KnowBe4 Simplifies and Centralizes Phishing Campaign Management

The KnowBe4 Managed Phishing Campaign feature helps to create and manage phishing campaigns across multiple KnowBe4 accounts from a single interface

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new Managed Phishing Campaign feature as a more efficient way to create and manage different phishing campaigns across multiple managed KnowBe4 accounts from a single interface. This new functionality is particularly useful for a managed services provider who often has to manage multiple customer accounts and wants to utilize new phishing campaigns or templates when a new security threat arises. This saves enormous amounts of time when managing or deploying during urgent circumstances.

For the second consecutive year, the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that phishing remains the number one threat action used in successful breaches. With phishing remaining such a successful attack vector, it’s important for partners and large enterprises to help teach their customers and employees how to spot and report these types of attacks.

The KnowBe4 Managed Phishing Campaign feature provides a new and improved user experience for the admin when creating different phishing campaigns across multiple managed KnowBe4 accounts. Within the phishing section of the KnowBe4 platform, admins now have the ability to target individual user groups on each account or include all users of an account when creating a new managed phishing campaign. This is especially beneficial for a managed service provider and IT admins of large enterprise with multiple KnowBe4 accounts.

“Our new Managed Phishing Campaign feature provides a way to create and roll out phishing campaigns across all managed accounts for partners and IT admins of large enterprises from a central location,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “This new feature is a direct result of feedback we’ve received from partners and large enterprise customers to help find a more manageable process for initiating phishing campaigns across multiple accounts. We see this as an added benefit of being a KnowBe4 partner or customer.”

For more information on becoming a KnowBe4 partner, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/partners.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 33,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com