MacroGenics Appoints Dr. Stephen Eck As Chief Medical Officer

Rockville, MD, June 16, 2020

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Stephen Eck, M.D., Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development & Chief Medical Officer, effective beginning July 1, 2020.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Stephen Eck to the MacroGenics leadership team. Stephen is a hematologist/oncologist who brings to MacroGenics more than 20 years of broad pharmaceutical and biotech industry experience with proven leadership in the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “Stephen will be a tremendous asset to our company.”

Dr. Eck most recently served as chief medical officer of Immatics US, a company focused on TCR-based immunotherapies, and as president and chief executive officer of Aravive Biologics. Prior to these roles, Dr. Eck was Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Medical Sciences at Astellas Pharma, managing a portfolio of assets which included enzalutamide (Xtandi®), erlotinib (Tarceva®) and gilteritinib (Xospata®). Dr. Eck has also held leadership positions in drug development as Vice President of Translational Medicine and Pharmacogenomics at Eli Lilly and as Head of Clinical Oncology at Pfizer. He began his professional career at Monsanto in cancer target discovery and later joined the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the Anne B. Young Assistant Professor of Cancer Research and the Director of the Cancer Gene Therapy Program. Dr. Eck currently serves as a director for Luminex Corporation and Circulogene, and on the boards of directors for the Personalized Medicine Coalition and the Central Pennsylvania Clinic. He is also a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Dr. Eck holds a B.A. from Kalamazoo College, an M.S. and a Ph.D. from Harvard University, and an M.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine with Residency and Fellowship training at the University of Michigan.

“MacroGenics has a rich pipeline of immuno-oncology programs,” said Dr. Eck. “I look forward to working together with the MacroGenics team to advance these promising programs and bring new treatment options to patients.”

Ezio Bonvini, M.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer, who was overseeing MacroGenics’ clinical development and related functions on an interim basis will return to serving as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

