eGain Reimagines Conversational Customer Engagement with eGain Messaging Hub™

/EIN News/ -- BYOB™ Architecture Harmonizes Messaging Across Bots and Agents

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced the expansion of its messaging capabilities to offer the most comprehensive solution to easily connect, solve, and optimize customer messaging.



Enterprises, increasingly, want to leverage existing investments in proprietary and third-party bots to automate customer messaging experiences. eGain’s novel Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB)™ architecture allows businesses to easily plug in their own bots where desired in the messaging journey. At the same time, those who want a turnkey solution for conversational automation can activate eGain’s Virtual Assistant. Conversation control can be handed off seamlessly across multiple bots and human agents, while delivering a smart experience to consumers.

Unlike point solutions and API tool kits, the eGain Messaging Hub offers a complete set of capabilities for messaging-based conversational automation:

Connect

— Interactive and push experiences via web chat, in-app messaging, Apple Business Chat™, Facebook Messenger™, SMS, and WhatsApp. Open APIs to quickly connect via new messaging touchpoints.

— Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB)™ architecture to plug in proprietary and third-party bots and to tap into new flexible workforce models like gig agents and crowdsourced experts.

— AI-powered routing based on real-time conversational analytics, customer preference and business context, enhanced with machine learning.



Solve

— Guided conversations with built-in Virtual Assistant, AI, and Knowledge for accurate and consistent handling of customer queries.

— Rich customer experiences with payment support, deep links, structured response, map, and search. Solution automatically adapts to channel-specific features.

— Process guidance knowhow maintained without IT involvement.



Optimize

— Granular, connected analytics to optimize conversational effectiveness and operational efficiency.

“Consumers love messaging, but businesses continue to struggle with channel silos and point tools,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “With eGain Messaging Hub, businesses can rise above the nitty-gritty to quickly deliver personalized, automated, messaging-based customer experiences across the enterprise.”



More information

eGain Messaging Hub: https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/

eGain Suite: https://hd.egain.com/overviews/egain-suite.pdf

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

What consumers want from messaging: https://hd.egain.com/surveys/egain-messaging-survey-2019.pdf

Messaging dos and don’ts: https://hd.egain.com/articles/customer-service-messaging.pdf

About eGain

Our omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital-first experiences for leading brands. Infused with AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our award-winning platform helps clients automate and optimize customer journeys via virtual assistance, messaging, social, mobile, web, and contact centers. To learn more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact



Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514