New Mediasite Mosaic Delivers One-Click Video Capture for Distance Learning and Remote Work

Manage and upload collaborative recordings from Zoom, Teams and other video and web conference systems in addition to creating video communications

/EIN News/ -- InfoComm Connected 2020 — MADISON, Wis., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at InfoComm Connected 2020 Mediasite launches its powerful new one-click video capture tool, Mediasite Mosaic. This lightweight, cross-platform app enables teachers, students, trainers and remote workers to have a video studio at their fingertips and manage recordings from web conferencing tools. This is one of many new enhancements to Mediasite’s suite of award-winning video capture solutions.

“Mediasite Mosaic is an essential tool for schools and organizations in this new digital-first reality, allowing anyone to instantly communicate effectively with video,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “Schools from primary to collegiate levels are strategically planning for a fall semester and beyond that likely combines both distance learning and socially-distanced classrooms. At the same time, organizations continue to navigate how to keep remote employees connected. They need tools that can easily capture and share the valuable teaching, learning and training happening across distances, and we are excited they can use Mediasite Mosaic to achieve their goals.”

More than 1,500 users are already creating content with Mediasite Mosaic on macOS Catalina, contributing to the massive year-over year increase of Mediasite. Since the start of social distancing and quarantine in March, the usage increase includes:

123 percent increase in videos created

109 percent increase in live sessions

83 percent increase in views

One-click recording

The app, when combined with My Mediasite, allows users to create great-looking videos and screencasts with just one click. With their Macs or PCs and built-in or external microphones and cameras, they can capture video communications, lectures, assignments, trainings and more. Plus, they can add additional media, links, quizzing and other engagement features to their videos to enhance and personalize their content.

With Mediasite Mosaic, users can:

Record their display, camera and microphone simultaneously and create a multi-track video presentation to upload to My Mediasite

Record online or offline and upload anytime

Record video and audio from built-in or USB cameras, microphones and other Bluetooth devices

Preview video before, during or after recording

Monitor audio levels

Display the app in light or dark mode

Manage Zoom and collaborative recordings

Mediasite Mosaic is more than just video capture. It’s a robust tool to manage content created with other systems, too. As everyone communicates from their home offices around the world, they’re using different tools to stay connected – Mediasite, Zoom, WebEx, Teams, LMSs, etc. Mosaic monitors when new content is being created locally on a user’s device, giving them the option to automatically upload their meeting recordings, corporate communications, trainings and classroom discussions created with other tools to Mediasite.

This allows users to manage all of their valuable videos in one secure, searchable place and extends the full functionality of Mediasite to all their content – accessibility tools like closed captioning and transcription capabilities, robust search, video and caption editing tools, anytime and anywhere publishing, interactivity options to track viewer engagement and back-end analytics.

The easy video capture capabilities of Mediasite Mosaic combined with its ability to upload and manage conference calls will enable even more collaboration at schools and organizations like Dell, which has been using Mediasite’s personal capture software to power its private, secure video channel, DellTV.

“Mediasite lets employees from around the world create and search videos and stay connected. It’s exciting to think about how the new Mediasite Mosaic app could help us create videos even faster,” said Lawrence Grafton, DellTV creator, Dell. “Mediasite enables employees from wherever they are, especially right now as we’re all working remotely, to continue communicating with video. They’re creating videos right from their personal devices and sharing them in easily searchable catalogues, all using Mediasite. Our sales team is talking to marketing, engineering is collaborating with the training department, and everyone from individual team leads to company executives are excited to hit record and connect with each other. The silver lining right now is that people are getting comfortable with using video and we expect use to continue to grow.”

Mediasite Mosaic is available now in the Mac App Store and will be available in the Microsoft Store in time to be up and running for the fall semester. Learn more at www.mediasite.com/mosaic and in a webcast, Introducing Mediasite’s New Capture App, at 1 pm Central on Friday. Register at www.mediasite.com/webinars/introducing-mediasites-new-capture-app.

Scale video initiatives quickly with latest hardware updates

Mediasite is also unveiling updates to its suite of video capture appliances. The updates, available this summer, will help users scale their video initiatives quickly and cost-effectively by reducing storage and bandwidth requirements while improving quality. Increased efficiency of encoding allows users to increase video quality while drastically reducing the size of the files. Smaller file sizes also allows users to upload videos quicker and viewers to play them back faster, a critical component to video communications in this new digital-first reality.



Trusted by 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2020 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com