LogicMonitor Achieves Cisco Preferred Solution Partner Status with Certified Integration for Cisco Managed Secure SD-WAN

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence across both cloud and on-premises, today announced it has achieved Cisco Compatible status for its Cisco SD-WAN integration. This certification validates that LogicMonitor's innovative cloud-based platform has been fully vetted by Cisco and establishes LogicMonitor as a Cisco preferred monitoring partner for organizations deploying and managing sophisticated networks.



As a result of its SD-WAN compatibility certification, LogicMonitor has achieved a status upgrade within the Cisco Solution Partner Program to that of Cisco Preferred Solution Partner. This program reflects Cisco’s commitment to helping customers and partners maximize the value of their investment in Cisco environments. Preferred Solution Partner status provides access to early product launches and enables LogicMonitor to provide customers with unmatched coverage across the Cisco product portfolio.

“LogicMonitor is a great partner with innovative solutions. We are excited to showcase them in our Cisco SD-WAN Technology Alliances Program as a best-of-breed joint solution partner, and look forward to launching LogicMonitor’s Cisco Compatible solutions to our Managed Services Partners,” said Marc Inderhees, Partner Managed Services Leader, Cisco Systems.

According to a recent report published by global market intelligence firm IDC, Cisco holds the largest share of the SD-WAN infrastructure market. The same report also predicts the SD-WAN market is expected to reach $5.25B by 2023.

“We work with numerous enterprises and managed service providers with massive, global deployments of Viptela and Meraki that rely on LogicMonitor to not only visualize their networks but also maintain high-availability and improve SLAs,” said Michael Tarbet, Vice President of Managed Service Providers and Strategic Accounts, LogicMonitor. “As Cisco continues to expand its high-reliability, high-quality network services, LogicMonitor is now even more well-positioned to help Cisco customers optimize, centralize and modernize the critical IT capabilities that drive positive results for their business.”

LogicMonitor provides real-time intelligence for SD-WAN environments with out-of-the-box monitoring that is automatically applied as soon as a new device is detected. This auto-discovery of devices, coupled with the platform’s cloud-based architecture, creates rapid time-to-value and allows network administrators to decrease average customer onboarding timeframes.

"As an early adopter of Cisco SD-WAN, Core BTS supports more than 800 active customers and 5,000 networks that stretch over eight countries, and we are constantly adding new branches and locations under our management,” said Bill Wilshire, Chief Operating Officer at Core BTS. “With LogicMonitor, we install a Collector remotely within minutes and easily integrate remote sites into the network for a unified view into the health and performance across all locations, including physical, cloud, and hybrid environments. LogicMonitor is crucial to helping us deliver business value to our clients and to developing solutions to grow our Cisco business, and we’re thrilled to see the continued innovation.”

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .